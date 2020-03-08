ROCHESTER – Brian LaPlante’s program isn’t for everybody. You have to embrace defense. Bad shots will earn you a seat on the pine.
LaPlante doesn’t hide that during the recruiting process. The guys who commit to Rochester Community and Technical College know what they’re getting into.
LaPlante’s squad has bought into playing defense, taking smart shots and rebounding. And the results have come. The Yellowjackets are on a 13-game winning streak, and they sit at 25-5 overall.
They won the Region XIII Championship last Sunday, and they earned the No. 4 seed in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
RCTC will play on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals against the winner of Richland Community College and the Community College of Rhode Island.
“There were no miracles this year,” LaPlante said. “We’ve just got better each and every week. That’s because of the kids. They bought into what I’ve been selling.”
LaPlante shifted to a bigger lineup, inserting freshman forward Jerome Cunningham into the lineup late in the season and the Yellowjackets have thrived.
Cunningham is averaging 12 points per game, and he’s allowed leading scorer Kong Kong (16.4 points per game) to shift to the wing.
“It helps us a lot of ways,” LaPlante said. “Our rebounding is through the roof. We’ve been destroying people on the glass.”
RCTC is averaging nearly 10 rebounds a game more than their opponents. Kong leads the way with 10.8 rebounds per game, but Ray Adams, Cunningham and Devin Melzer all average more than four boards a night.
“It’s big; it’s another reason why our field goal percentage on offense is high and why we’re holding teams to just 39 percent on defense,” LaPlante said. “It’s one-and-done. You can talk about analytics and all that good stuff, but at the end of the day, man, rebounding tells a lot.”
LaPlante has cut down practices to less than 90 minutes. Now, it’s time to get healthy and stay locked-in mentally. LaPlante is coaching a 25-win team, but he still doesn’t believe his Yellowjackets are the most talented team.
They’re playing smart basketball. They’re taking high-percentage shots. It’s about the team. Not necessarily about putting up numbers to move onto another destination after their time at RCTC is done.
“We talk about it every day,” LaPlante said. “It isn’t about you, it’s about us. When we recruited them, we told them we’re here to win the national title. Somewhere down the line, we’re here to help you move on, but most kids aren’t right for our program. We want to help kids accomplish their individual goals. “But at the end of the day, this program is about a group and about our team goals and our individual goals come behind those.”
LaPlante agrees that his program isn’t for everyone. But they’ve found the right guys for the right system. The Yellowjackets are just three victories away from a National Championship.
“We’re ready to roll,” LaPlante said. “These guys are awesome. They deserve this shot.”