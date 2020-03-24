Mayo activities director Jeff Whitney has to hire a new boys basketball coach, but these are not normal times or the easiest in which to conduct that search.
Last week Luke Madsen resigned as the coach of the Spartans after three years on the job.
"My general goal is when someone resigns, especially winter coaches, is to get somebody hired before the end of the spring season," Whitney said. "So when we go into the summer months, we have somebody there to work with the kids during the summer contact period. So that would be my goal, but right now the whole scenario that we're dealing with is putting a damper on those types of things."
The scenario Whitney and everyone else is dealing with is the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, which has schools closed to live classes, has numerous people working from home and is limiting personal and business interaction.
"This whole situation with not being able to meet with people, and people are working remotely and our buildings are kind of shut down to the public, so it's real tough to have a solid plan right now in terms of how quickly we're going to move forward," Whitney admitted. "We may be doing interviews over video chats or video conferences in this circumstance, but we'll do our best to get that going."
Whitney plans on posting the position in a week or two and will start taking applications. He wasn't completely caught off guard by Madsen's resignation. Madsen has a pair of sons who were seniors on this year's Mayo team, twins Gabe and Mason. The two standouts will be going on to play college ball next season at the University of Cincinnati.
Madsen had chatted with Whitney over the course of the season on what the coach might do after the 2019-20 campaign, but Whitney said "nothing was set in stone."
Mayo, like many teams in the state, never got full closure on its season. The 22-6 Spartans were set to play 21-7 Lakeville South in the Section 1AAAA final on March 13, the day the Minnesota State High School League shut down the rest of the winter sports season due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I kind of knew I might possibly have to look forward to hiring a coach," Whitney said. "But the whole end of the season was such a crazy final flurry that things kind of took on a different ending that it might have otherwise.
"I know he (Luke Madsen) wants us to transition in a good way and we want to find someone who's going to do a great job. We've had some great basketball coaches at Mayo over the past three or four decades so we want to continue that tradition."
• My nickel's worth of free advice? Phil Schroeder would make a great next coach for Mayo.
Schroeder is a 1981 Mayo grad who was a standout for the Spartans in boys basketball and football, playing in the state tournament in both sports. He resides in Rochester and is currently the girls basketball coach at John Marshall.
