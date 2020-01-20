There aren't many "firsts" left for Lexy Ramler at the college level.
The Winona High School graduate and five-time college All-American qualified for the NCAA championships in her first two seasons at the University of Minnesota, and she's on her way to another appearance as a junior this season.
Saturday, though, Ramler accomplished a rare feat.
She became just the third gymnast in Gophers history to record a perfect 10 on the beam.
She accomplished the feat during the Rutgers quadrangular in Piscataway, N.J. Ramler's perfect 10 also helped Minnesota set a program record for team score on the vault; the Gophers finished with a score of 49.700 as they won the meet with 196.875 points.
The perfect 10 was a first as a collegiate gymnast for Ramler. She joins current teammate Ivy Lu and former Gopher Hanna Nordquist as University of Minnesota gymnasts to record a perfect 10 on the beam.
"For Lexy to score a 10 was a long time coming," Minnesota coach Jenny Hansen said. "She has done a lot of 10-worthy routines in her life. We are so happy for her."
Ramler also won the all-around at Rutgers, with a score of 39.550.
Ramler, who trained at KidSport Gymnastics Center in Winona, adds the perfect 10 to a college resume that includes being named All-America last season on the vault, uneven bars, beam and all-around; finishing as the national runner-up last season in the all-around and on the uneven bars; setting a Gophers program record for the highest-scoring all-around against Maryland last year (39.725); and being named Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018.
Last Saturday's meet was just the second of the season for the Gophers, who play host to Illinois this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion in their first Big Ten dual meet of the season.