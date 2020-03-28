ALL IN THE FAMILY

Former Century boys hockey standouts Riese, Will and Bennett Zmolek all had strong seasons cut short. They’re all back in Rochester now, working out and training at their family’s home. A look at their 2019-20 seasons:

• Riese Zmolek: The 23-year-old recently finished his junior season at Minnesota State University, where he helped the Mavericks hold the No. 1-ranking in the country for stretches this season as well as a WCHA regular-season title. The standout defenseman has six goals and 27 points in his MSU career.

• Will Zmolek: The 2017 Century grad turns 21 on Thursday. He was a freshman for Bemidji State this season, helping the Beavers to a second-place finish in the WCHA. He had seven assists in 37 games.

• Bennett Zmolek: The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder recently finished his first full season with the USHL’s Cedar Rapids Roughriders. He’ll play there again next season before heading to Minnesota State in 2021-22 or 2022-23.