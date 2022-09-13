Logan Milene, Sam Warren state champs as member of Royals, just like their fathers

Logan Milene and Sam Warren now have one more thing in common with their fathers.

Milene and Warren, who both hail from Rochester, were members of the Rochester Royals squad which recently won the Class B amateur baseball state championship. It was the Royals first state title since 2006.

Their fathers, Jeff Milene and Joe Warren, were teammates when the Royals won the 1991 Class B amateur baseball state championship.

They became the first father-son state champion combo in Royals history.

“It’s kind of surreal, you put 16 years worth of time in (with the Royals) and you raise your kids and the next thing you know your kid’s playing for the Royals,” Jeff Milene said. “I was probably more nervous in the stands than I was when we were in the state tournament.”

The Royals pulled out a 4-3 victory in 12 innings over Champlin Park in this year’s championship game on Sept. 4 in Dundas. If Champlin Park would have won that game, they would have needed to beat the Royals a second time.

Sam Warren is a 2019 Mayo High School grad and Logan Milene is a 2020 Century grad. Warren is a former junior college baseball player who is finishing up his schooling this year in La Crosse, Wis. Milene just finished playing two seasons of junior college baseball and is now off to Division I Eastern Michigan University where he will play.

This was Sam’s fourth season with the Royals and Logan’s third. They are both left-handed hitters while Jeff Milene, a former Minnesota Twins farmhand, and Joe Warren hit from the right side.

“Joe and I just told them, ‘Hey, it ain’t this easy.’ We played a lot of years and got one title,” Jeff Milene said. “... They don’t come around that often so you have to enjoy it.”

Jack Beulke

Jack Beulke of Wanamingo is the punter for the Western Illinois University football team and he had a busy day when the Leathernecks played against the University of Minnesota this past weekend.

The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School grad didn’t have much of a homecoming as the Gophers thumped Western Illinois 62-10 on Saturday in non-conference play at Huntington Bank Stadium.

But the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Beulke saw plenty of action in the contest. He punted seven times and averaged 39.7 yards per kick with a season-long of 48 yards.

In two games with Western Illinois, Beulke is averaging 36.9 yards on 13 punts. He has landed two inside the 20 and eight have resulted in a fair catch.

Beulke is a senior, but he is in his first season at Western Illinois. He spent 2021 at Division II Upper Iowa University. He had a strong season as he played in all 11 of the team’s games. He averaged 35.9 yards per punt with a long of 57 and he led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 16 punts inside the 20. Beulke did some place-kicking as well and was 6-for-8 on point-after touchdowns. He also completed one pass for five yards.

A strong student in the classroom, he was named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence and was an NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winner.

