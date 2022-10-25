Lyons named hitting coach at Rochester Batting Cages

Dan Lyons, one of the most accomplished baseball players ever from Rochester, has been named the batting coach at Rochester Batting Cages.

The 38-year-old Lyons will take over as the primary hitting coach at the facility for Brett Thorney, who is stepping down from the position.

"It's a home run hire for the kids at the Cages," said Jeff Milene, the owner of Rochester Batting Cages.

Lyons was a standout player at Century High School and then played for the University of Minnesota. During his college career, he also played for the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League during the summer. Lyons, who wore No. 10, is the only player in Honkers history to have his number retired.

After his college career, Lyons was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 14th round in 2007. Lyons spent four seasons in the Nationals' minor-league system. He proceeded to play eight more seasons with the Long Island Ducks, an independent pro team in the Atlantic League.

Lyons, primarily a shortstop, had more than 1,000 career hits in pro ball.

After his pro career ended, Lyons was a college coach in Alabama for three years.

He returned to Rochester to take a job in the area. Last year he played amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals and helped the team win a Class B state championship.

——

Rochester’s Katilyn Steffes is having a standout season in junior college volleyball for nationally ranked Iowa Central Community College.

Steffes, a John Marshall grad, is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter. The sophomore is the NJCAA Division II leader in kills by a wide margin. Through 36 matches, she has 641 kills, almost twice as many as the next hitter for Iowa Central. Steffes was averaging 5.21 kills per set.

She also is the team leader with 56 ace serves, is third with 450 digs (3.66 per set) and fourth with 78 blocks.

Steffes, an All-American as a freshman, is the all-time kills leader at Iowa Central, and is currently at 1,151 for her career.

She recently had 32 kills and 22 digs as Iowa Central knocked off top-ranked Cowley College. That match was part of the reason she was the Division II Player of the Week on Oct. 19. She had been named the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Steffes played in Rochester on Oct. 10 and helped Iowa Western defeat Rochester Community and Technical College 3-0. Steffes led Iowa Central with 18 kills and four blocks in the match.

Iowa Central is ranked No. 5 in the nation among Division II (scholarship) NJCAA teams and has a 31-5 record.

——

Byron’s Paul Ronnenberg, a U.S. Army veteran, had the honor of raising the U.S. flag at the Minnesota Twins game on Sept. 29.

Ronnenberg was nominated for this honor as a veteran and for his continued participation for 45 years in the Byron Legion and VFW. His wife, Pat, along with daughters, Laura and Kristina, joined him for the special event.

The Armed Forces Flag Raising Program has become a tradition at Twins games over the years. The program pays tribute to veterans and active-duty military men and women from Twins Territory during the singing of the national anthem prior to every home game.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .