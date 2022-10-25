SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lyons named hitting coach at Rochester Batting Cages

Rochester's Dan Lyons, who played 12 seasons of pro baseball, will join the staff at Rochester Batting Cages as the facility's new hitting coach.

479745424517f0bd635b7eb279de8ee5.jpg
Rochester native Dan Lyons, who played 12 years of pro baseball, including eight with the Long Island Ducks, has been named the batting coach at Rochester Batting Cages.
Contributed photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 25, 2022 05:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dan Lyons, one of the most accomplished baseball players ever from Rochester, has been named the batting coach at Rochester Batting Cages.

The 38-year-old Lyons will take over as the primary hitting coach at the facility for Brett Thorney, who is stepping down from the position.

Also Read
Sports
Grizzlies overpower the Blues, sweep series
The Rochester Grizzlies scored 10 goals Saturday to breeze their way to an eight-goal victory against St. Louis.
October 23, 2022 12:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Wiemken, Desiderio heroes as Austin wins in 8-round shootout
Trent Wiemken made 34 saves, then six more in a lengthy shootout, as the Austin Bruins beat the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.
October 23, 2022 12:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grizzlies help family in need
Sports
‘Angels on Earth’: Grizzlies give back to Rochester family in need
Community service is a key component of playing hockey for the Rochester Grizzlies. That was on display again this week, when six Grizzlies took it upon themselves to help a Rochester family prepare their house to be put on the market by moving boxes and heavy items.
October 21, 2022 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

"It's a home run hire for the kids at the Cages," said Jeff Milene, the owner of Rochester Batting Cages.

Lyons was a standout player at Century High School and then played for the University of Minnesota. During his college career, he also played for the Rochester Honkers in the Northwoods League during the summer. Lyons, who wore No. 10, is the only player in Honkers history to have his number retired.

After his college career, Lyons was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 14th round in 2007. Lyons spent four seasons in the Nationals' minor-league system. He proceeded to play eight more seasons with the Long Island Ducks, an independent pro team in the Atlantic League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyons, primarily a shortstop, had more than 1,000 career hits in pro ball.

After his pro career ended, Lyons was a college coach in Alabama for three years.

He returned to Rochester to take a job in the area. Last year he played amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals and helped the team win a Class B state championship.

——

Rochester’s Katilyn Steffes is having a standout season in junior college volleyball for nationally ranked Iowa Central Community College.

Steffes, a John Marshall grad, is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter. The sophomore is the NJCAA Division II leader in kills by a wide margin. Through 36 matches, she has 641 kills, almost twice as many as the next hitter for Iowa Central. Steffes was averaging 5.21 kills per set.

She also is the team leader with 56 ace serves, is third with 450 digs (3.66 per set) and fourth with 78 blocks.

Steffes, an All-American as a freshman, is the all-time kills leader at Iowa Central, and is currently at 1,151 for her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recently had 32 kills and 22 digs as Iowa Central knocked off top-ranked Cowley College. That match was part of the reason she was the Division II Player of the Week on Oct. 19. She had been named the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Steffes played in Rochester on Oct. 10 and helped Iowa Western defeat Rochester Community and Technical College 3-0. Steffes led Iowa Central with 18 kills and four blocks in the match.

Iowa Central is ranked No. 5 in the nation among Division II (scholarship) NJCAA teams and has a 31-5 record.

——

Byron’s Paul Ronnenberg, a U.S. Army veteran, had the honor of raising the U.S. flag at the Minnesota Twins game on Sept. 29.

Ronnenberg was nominated for this honor as a veteran and for his continued participation for 45 years in the Byron Legion and VFW. His wife, Pat, along with daughters, Laura and Kristina, joined him for the special event.

The Armed Forces Flag Raising Program has become a tradition at Twins games over the years. The program pays tribute to veterans and active-duty military men and women from Twins Territory during the singing of the national anthem prior to every home game.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKBASEBALLCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERBYRON
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
LAREAU2.jpg
Sports
Austin Bruins forward Lareau recovering after taking stick to the eye
Injuries are piling up for the Austin Bruins, who will play their next six games away from home. We also look at the Bruins' strong defensive play, and how did a weekend off work for the Rochester Grizzlies, in this week's junior hockey notebook.
October 21, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
NCAA Football: Purdue at Minnesota-2
College
Bouncing Around the Big Ten: 'White Out' crowd awaits Minnesota
A look at the Big Ten conference with a preview of Minnesota and Iowa's games.
October 20, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
021021.N.RPB.PITCHING_BLIND.1042_1.jpg
Sports
Brown gets analytical in training Rochester area baseball players
Mitch Brown, a former minor-league baseball pitcher, gets analytical as he works to improve area players through Velocity Baseball Training.
October 18, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Austin Bruins lose key players to injuries in loss to Aberdeen
The Austin Bruins lost in regulation for just the second time this season, and they lost goalie Ethan Robertson and newly acquired forward Elliott Lareau to injuries in a 5-3 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday in Austin.
October 16, 2022 12:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports