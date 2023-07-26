Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Byron's Dockter in middle of pack at Minnesota Women's Amateur Championship

Calie Dockter is holding her own in her first State Amateur Championship appearance. The senior-to-be from Byron is solidly in the middle of the 80-golfer field with one round to go.

042321-GIRLS-GOLF-08930.jpg
Byron's Calie Dockter putts on Oak Summit Golf Course's 15th hole during a girls golf meet against Stewartville, Triton, Kasson-Mantorville and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, April 23, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:59 PM

MEDINA, Minn. — Calie Dockter is making the most of her first time in the Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship.

The senior-to-be from Byron has shot back-to-back rounds of 83 at Baker National Golf Course to sit at 20-over-par for the tournament so far. She is in a tie for 43rd place in the 80-golfer field.

Lake City's Ella Matzke is tied for 61st (89-85—174). Her Lake City teammate, Emma Berge, who'll be a freshman this fall on the Minnesota State University, Mankato, golf team, withdrew after the first round.

In first place are Kathryn VanArragon and Emma Welch, both with two-day even-par 146s. VanArragon shot a 75 Monday, a 71 Tuesday. Welch went 73-73.

VanArragon's brother, Caleb, won the Minnesota Amateur Championship last week at Minneapolis Golf Club, a week after winning the Minnesota State Open. He has received an exemption into this week's PGA Tour event in his hometown of Blaine, the 3M Open. That tournament begins Thursday at TPC-Twin Cities in Blaine.

Dockter is scheduled to tee off for her final round in the Women's State Amateur at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, in a threesome with Gabriella Ishaq and Perham's Mallory Belka.

Matzke is set to tee off at 8:50 a.m.

Women's State Amateur full leaderboard

Complete Round 3 tee times

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
