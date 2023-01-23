STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo grad Cothern backstops Grizzlies to bounce-back victory, spot in NA3HL playoffs

One night after the Rochester Grizzlies allowed five goals, Mayo grad Tate Cothern recorded a shutout to help Rochester split a weekend NA3HL series at Milwaukee.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
January 22, 2023 11:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MILWAUKEE — Tate Cothern has come through for the Rochester Grizzlies nearly every time he's been given a chance this season.

That was true again Sunday afternoon for the Rochester Mayo graduate and all of his Grizzlies teammates.

Cothern stopped all 14 shots he faced and the Grizzlies took advantage of their scoring opportunities early to pull out a 3-0 North American 3 Hockey League victory against the Milwaukee Power at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center.

TATE.COTHERN.MUG.jpg
Tate Cothern

The win helps Rochester salvage a split of the two-game Central Division series. Milwaukee won Saturday night's opener 5-2.

More importantly, it helped Rochester (24-8-4 overall) clinch a berth in the NA3HL Central Division playoffs for the fifth time in the franchise's five-year history. The Grizzlies are currently tied with the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen for first place in the division, though the Tradesmen have two games in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, Rochester's leading scorer struck quickly. Northfield native Spencer Klotz scored his 16th goal of the season just 1:39 into the game to put the Grizzlies up for good.

Just more than five minutes later, Rochester's second-leading goal-scorer, veteran forward Austin Meers, notched his 15th goal of the season to make it 2-0 in the Grizzlies' favor. That's how the score stood after one period.

Erik Hernborn added his fifth goal of the season midway through the second period to cap the scoring and give Rochester some breathing room. Klotz had an assist on the goal for his second point of the game and team-best 35th this season.

Cothern — who is now 9-2-0 with a 1.36 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage — took care of the rest in goal, stopping three shots in the first period, six in the second period and five in the third. Rochester outshot Milwaukee 43-14 in the game. Power goalie Brett Holmer made 40 saves.

The Grizzlies continue a stretch of nine out of 11 games on the road next weekend when they play at the Peoria (Ill.) Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 3, Milwaukee Power 0

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYROCHESTER GRIZZLIESNA3HLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Grizzlies suffer power outage at Milwaukee
The Rochester Grizzlies put nearly 50 shots on goal Saturday, but they couldn't solve Milwaukee goalie Adam Prokop until it was too late.
January 21, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grizzlies help family in need
Sports
100 and counting: Grizzlies captain joins three franchise greats with rare accomplishment
Rochester Grizzlies defenseman Per Waage is in his third season with the team. He's been durable, dependable and a steady presence in the team's lineup. That's allowed him to join an exclusive group.
January 20, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Curling
Sports
Curling Club of Rochester hosting bonspiel this weekend
The curling event Frost, Froth, and Flannel Outdoor Bonspiel will be held outdoors on Friday and Saturday at Little Thistle in Rochester.
January 19, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
lou-branca.jpg
Sports
Dale Massey recalls friend and rival coach Lou Branca: 'One of the finest people I’ve ever been around'
Former John Marshall baseball coach Lou Branca recently died at the age of 94. He was the head coach at JM from 1967-86 and won more than 300 games in his hall of fame career.
January 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck