Mayo grad, RCTC star Hady balances life as volleyball player, mom

ROCHESTER — The landing of the second floor of the Regional Sports Center at Rochester Community and Technical College was crowded with volleyball players. It was 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, right after the team dinner and a couple of hours before RCTC’s game against Western Technical College.

In the middle of the group was a young, tall girl with dirty blonde hair, sporting a pale yellow RCTC shirt and gray sweatpants. She had a little girl in her arms with two small buns in her hair and the biggest brown eyes. Every player gushed over the little girl before assistant coach Molly Kleist whisked her away to the coaches office.

Every player and coach wants a chance to hold the little girl. Besides the mutual love of volleyball, the little girl is who brings this RCTC team together.

A few minutes later, the little girl appears again, wanting to play with her mom. Thirty minutes roll by and the little girl leaves with her aunt, needing a break and dinner before the 6:30 p.m. game starts.

The little girl is 10-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya. Her mom, Kennedy Hady, is a 2021 Mayo High School graduate and is currently a first-year outside hitter at RCTC.

Oaklynn could follow in her parents’ athletic shoes one day. She has athleticism in her bloodlines.

Her dad is former Mayo and RCTC star running back Israel Lozoya, Jr., who goes by the nickname Speedy, though he was equal parts speed and power during his playing days. Lozoya played two seasons at RCTC before hanging up his cleats because of an ACL tear he suffered during a game last fall.

The RCTC volleyball team loves Oaklynn. Or maybe obsessed is a better word. Wherever the team is, Oaklynn is too.

It’s the kind of relationship 19-year-old Hady hoped for when she decided to pursue a college volleyball career while being a student and a mom. It’s a lot to juggle, but Hady and Lozoya have made it work, thanks to a support system that includes family, friends, coaches and teammates.

“I have a lot of support. Through his family, my family, all my friends here especially,” Hady said. “It couldn’t be any better than it is.”

Collegiate career delayed

Kennedy Hady’s head was spinning. Her first thought was, “what will my parents think?”

She was most nervous to have a conversation with her dad, Steve.

It was more than 15 months ago — June 28, 2021 — when she learned she was pregnant with Oaklynn.

She was worried about the stereotypes that come with being a pregnant teenager.

She knew that her pregnancy would, at a minimum, pause her plans to play college volleyball for the nationally ranked Yellowjackets in the 2021 season, though she didn’t immediately give up the idea of playing collegiately eventually.

“I knew, like no matter what, I was going to play next year (in 2022) and go to school,” she said.

RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Her mood lightened a bit after a visit to Planned Parenthood. She left there with a folder full of information about pregnancy, the birthing process and ultrasound pictures.

She told Lozoya, who now owns a business, Lozoya Lawn and Landscaping. He assured her they can and will make things work.

Hady’s mom, Teri, found out next.

Then it was time to tell her dad he was about to become a grandpa. The family was on vacation in California when Hady talked to him.

“I knew he’d be mad. He didn’t really talk to me for the first two days,” she said. “Then he texted me. ‘There’s $100 in a cup downstairs for baby clothes,’ which really warmed my heart.”

That was the beginning of the support Hady felt from her family. Her current support system, made up of her family, friends and teammates, is what allows her to fulfill her dream of playing collegiate volleyball.

A hectic daily routine

Hady’s alarm clock beeps twice at 6:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. every weekday, before forcing her out of bed at 6:50 a.m., enough time to get herself ready and Oaklynn’s things organized before work.

She starts work as a manager at r!ah hair studio at 8 a.m. every day, and leaves an hour before volleyball practice starts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Every other day, she has an extra 45 minutes to relax. If it’s game day, Hady’s at the Regional Sports Center right after work.

After a couple hours of practice, Hady is home by 7 p.m. and plays with Oaklynn until she’s ready for bed. Then Hady cranks out as much homework as she can to stay ahead on her schoolwork.

Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya hangs out with her grandpa, Steve Hady, right, as they watch Kennedy Hady play volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

And it repeats the next day.

Some days she’s tired and needs a break, but Hady thrives when she has a full day of things to do. She doesn’t eat much throughout the day, and she doesn’t drink coffee. If she needs a pick-me-up, Hady heads to Scooters for a prickly pear Red Bull infusion.

Hady relies heavily on those close to her in order to balance time with and care for her daughter, as well as work, school and volleyball. That support system is there for Oaklynn, too. She doesn’t go to daycare — between Hady and Lozoya’s families, someone is always available to watch her.

Hady reserves special praise for her mom, a cardiac nurse. Teri works 12 hour shifts and picks up overnight shifts, too, in her understaffed department. Still, she’ll go home in the morning and watch Oaklynn.

“I’m so glad that she has the support,” RCTC coach Jen Nerison said, “because she needs to be here.”

There are hard times, too. Hady doesn’t get to have the same college experience that many teenagers do. When teammates wanted to go out after a two-a-day workout, Hady couldn’t be there.

“There's so many times I wish I could do that. I have a bigger responsibility right now,” she said. “I gotta get my priorities right. It's her before me. She'll always be before me.”

Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya hangs out with her dad, Israel Lozoya, Jr., as they watch Oaklynn's mom, Kennedy Hady, play volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya plays with a volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, before her mom's game at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya walks to her mom, RCTC's Kennedy Hady, alongside teammate Alyvia Eide and assistant coach Molly Kleist before a game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

RCTC volleyball players greet their teammates' daughter, 10-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya hangs out with her grandpa, Steve Hady, right, and dad, Israel Lozoya, Jr., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, while watching Oaklynn's mom play volleyball at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin