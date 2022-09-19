We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo grad, RCTC star Hady balances life as volleyball player, mom

Everything Kennedy Hady does, from work, school and volleyball, is for her daughter, Oaklynn.

RCTC Kennedy Hady
RCTC volleyball players Bailey Johnson, left, Alexis Simpson, Kennedy Hady and Alyvia Eide play with Hady's 10-month-old daughter Oaklynn Lozoya, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, before their game at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 19, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The landing of the second floor of the Regional Sports Center at Rochester Community and Technical College was crowded with volleyball players. It was 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, right after the team dinner and a couple of hours before RCTC’s game against Western Technical College.

In the middle of the group was a young, tall girl with dirty blonde hair, sporting a pale yellow RCTC shirt and gray sweatpants. She had a little girl in her arms with two small buns in her hair and the biggest brown eyes. Every player gushed over the little girl before assistant coach Molly Kleist whisked her away to the coaches office.

Also Read
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Grizzlies get going just in time, sweep home-opening series
The Rochester Grizzlies let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center, but a late power-play goal, followed by an empty-net goal helped them earn a sweep of their home-opening series against the Wausau Cyclones.
September 18, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lucas Henderson MUG.jpg
Sports
Grizzlies remain perfect in home openers, cruise past rival Wausau
Six players scored once each and Lucas Henderson made 17 saves to pick up his second win in as many starts this season as the Rochester Grizzlies beat the Wausau Cyclones 6-1 on Friday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.
September 16, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Every player and coach wants a chance to hold the little girl. Besides the mutual love of volleyball, the little girl is who brings this RCTC team together.

A few minutes later, the little girl appears again, wanting to play with her mom. Thirty minutes roll by and the little girl leaves with her aunt, needing a break and dinner before the 6:30 p.m. game starts.

The little girl is 10-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya. Her mom, Kennedy Hady, is a 2021 Mayo High School graduate and is currently a first-year outside hitter at RCTC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oaklynn could follow in her parents’ athletic shoes one day. She has athleticism in her bloodlines.

Her dad is former Mayo and RCTC star running back Israel Lozoya, Jr., who goes by the nickname Speedy, though he was equal parts speed and power during his playing days. Lozoya played two seasons at RCTC before hanging up his cleats because of an ACL tear he suffered during a game last fall.

The RCTC volleyball team loves Oaklynn. Or maybe obsessed is a better word. Wherever the team is, Oaklynn is too.

Don't miss these stories
Mantorville Brewery
Local
Brewery ruins, restoration efforts create a sense of curiosity in Mantorville
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.
September 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
8b1d67b9b113db451121f01d72a47a76.jpg
Sports
After a delay, Rochester Quarterback Hall of Fame 2020 class to be inducted
Five members, Terry Heiderscheit, Angie Meister, Neil McCormack, Tom Resner and Chub Stewart, will be inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame on Oct. 3.
September 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Cowbell
Business
Recovery drink creators hope to hear 'More Cowbell' as their product hits gyms
A trio of local entrepreneurs hope their new workout recovery drink – Cowbell – will ring a bell with athletes.
September 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

It’s the kind of relationship 19-year-old Hady hoped for when she decided to pursue a college volleyball career while being a student and a mom. It’s a lot to juggle, but Hady and Lozoya have made it work, thanks to a support system that includes family, friends, coaches and teammates.

“I have a lot of support. Through his family, my family, all my friends here especially,” Hady said. “It couldn’t be any better than it is.”

Collegiate career delayed

Kennedy Hady’s head was spinning. Her first thought was, “what will my parents think?”

She was most nervous to have a conversation with her dad, Steve.

It was more than 15 months ago — June 28, 2021 — when she learned she was pregnant with Oaklynn.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was worried about the stereotypes that come with being a pregnant teenager.

She knew that her pregnancy would, at a minimum, pause her plans to play college volleyball for the nationally ranked Yellowjackets in the 2021 season, though she didn’t immediately give up the idea of playing collegiately eventually.

“I knew, like no matter what, I was going to play next year (in 2022) and go to school,” she said.

RCTC Kennedy Hady
RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Her mood lightened a bit after a visit to Planned Parenthood. She left there with a folder full of information about pregnancy, the birthing process and ultrasound pictures.

She told Lozoya, who now owns a business, Lozoya Lawn and Landscaping. He assured her they can and will make things work.

Hady’s mom, Teri, found out next.

Then it was time to tell her dad he was about to become a grandpa. The family was on vacation in California when Hady talked to him.

“I knew he’d be mad. He didn’t really talk to me for the first two days,” she said. “Then he texted me. ‘There’s $100 in a cup downstairs for baby clothes,’ which really warmed my heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the beginning of the support Hady felt from her family. Her current support system, made up of her family, friends and teammates, is what allows her to fulfill her dream of playing collegiate volleyball.

A hectic daily routine

Hady’s alarm clock beeps twice at 6:20 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. every weekday, before forcing her out of bed at 6:50 a.m., enough time to get herself ready and Oaklynn’s things organized before work.

She starts work as a manager at r!ah hair studio at 8 a.m. every day, and leaves an hour before volleyball practice starts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Every other day, she has an extra 45 minutes to relax. If it’s game day, Hady’s at the Regional Sports Center right after work.

After a couple hours of practice, Hady is home by 7 p.m. and plays with Oaklynn until she’s ready for bed. Then Hady cranks out as much homework as she can to stay ahead on her schoolwork.

RCTC Kennedy Hady
Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya hangs out with her grandpa, Steve Hady, right, as they watch Kennedy Hady play volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

And it repeats the next day.

Some days she’s tired and needs a break, but Hady thrives when she has a full day of things to do. She doesn’t eat much throughout the day, and she doesn’t drink coffee. If she needs a pick-me-up, Hady heads to Scooters for a prickly pear Red Bull infusion.

Hady relies heavily on those close to her in order to balance time with and care for her daughter, as well as work, school and volleyball. That support system is there for Oaklynn, too. She doesn’t go to daycare — between Hady and Lozoya’s families, someone is always available to watch her.

Hady reserves special praise for her mom, a cardiac nurse. Teri works 12 hour shifts and picks up overnight shifts, too, in her understaffed department. Still, she’ll go home in the morning and watch Oaklynn.

“I’m so glad that she has the support,” RCTC coach Jen Nerison said, “because she needs to be here.”

There are hard times, too. Hady doesn’t get to have the same college experience that many teenagers do. When teammates wanted to go out after a two-a-day workout, Hady couldn’t be there.

“There's so many times I wish I could do that. I have a bigger responsibility right now,” she said. “I gotta get my priorities right. It's her before me. She'll always be before me.”

RCTC Kennedy Hady
Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya hangs out with her dad, Israel Lozoya, Jr., as they watch Oaklynn's mom, Kennedy Hady, play volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya plays with a volleyball on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, before her mom's game at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya walks to her mom, RCTC's Kennedy Hady, alongside teammate Alyvia Eide and assistant coach Molly Kleist before a game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
RCTC volleyball players greet their teammates' daughter, 10-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
Ten-month-old Oaklynn Lozoya hangs out with her grandpa, Steve Hady, right, and dad, Israel Lozoya, Jr., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, while watching Oaklynn's mom play volleyball at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC Kennedy Hady
RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
WISSOTA.100.LOGO.jpg
Sports
Narveson: Eyota's Brauer makes southern Minnesota racing history at Wissota 100
Eyota's Braden Brauer won a track championship at Deer Creek Speedway this summer. He added another major bullet point to his 2022 resume over the weekend, when he became the first southern Minnesota driver to win a Wissota 100 title in more than a decade.
September 19, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson
ETHAN.ROBERTSON.MUG.jpg
Sports
Bruins, red-hot Robertson sweep their way to perfect record at NAHL Showcase
Ethan Robertson allowed just one goal per game in his three starts at the North American Hockey League Showcase this week in Blaine. The Bruins won all three of those games, as well as the one in which Robertson did not play, to finish the annual season-opening Showcase with a perfect 4-0 record.
September 17, 2022 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins remain perfect: Goffredo's scoring spree continues as Austin improves to 3-0
Jimmy Goffredo recorded his second straight two-goal game and Trent Wiemken won his first NAHL start in goal as the Austin Bruins beat the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Friday on Day 3 of the North American Hockey League Showcase.
September 17, 2022 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
122521.Grizzlies.jpg
Sports
Defending the Fraser: All You Need To Know about the 2022-23 Rochester Grizzlies
The Rochester Grizzlies play their first home regular-season games of the 2022-23 season tonight and Saturday, against NA3HL Central Division rival Wausau. The Grizzlies will open their home schedule with nearly 20 newcomers on the roster, but expectations haven't changed. Their goal is to hang more banners.
September 16, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman