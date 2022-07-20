Mayo graduate Brooke Leone recognized for giving back to hockey with College Hockey Inc. award

Brooke Leone made a positive impact on and off the ice during her playing days with the Rochester Mayo girls hockey team.

Leone has done the same throughout her college career.

Her efforts have been very much noticed; she has been awarded the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship, a postgraduate scholarship given to players who have helped build and grow the game through their support of the next generation of players.

“I am beyond grateful for receiving this scholarship,” Leone said in a statement. “Hockey has been a major part of my life from a very young age and has given me so many memories, important life lessons, and some of my best friends that I will always be thankful for.

“Being able to give back as always been important to me, as I would not have been able to play without the help of other families who helped support me throughout my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Leone, a 2018 Mayo graduate, played one year of college hockey at Hamline University in St. Paul before playing the past three seasons for Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

She began volunteering with Minnesota Special Hockey during her season at Hamline. During her time at Augsburg she has volunteered with Special Olympics Minnesota and she has led three concussion awareness campaigns to help raise support for concussion research.

In an effort to dispel myths surrounding head injuries and promote safe play within the sport, Leone annually educated hockey players of all ages on the symptoms and treatments of concussions.

Brooke Leone

Leone has been heavily active as a girls youth hockey coach and referee at the U10 and U12 levels, as well as with Learn to Skate USA and XHockey Training in Minnesota. She has also volunteered with the DinoMights program in Minneapolis, a program that uses hockey to provide urban youth with an incentive to develop physical, academic, social and spiritual excellence.

“Helping those in need is my way of paying it forward, not only in hockey but in all areas of life,” Leone said. “Volunteering has always reminded me of why I started and how I can make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Leone, a forward, led Mayo in scoring twice in her four-year varsity career, including as a senior in 2017-18, when she scored 34 goals and had 57 points. She scored 76 goals in high school and added 53 assists for 129 points with the Spartans.

Leone played in 22 games for Augsburg in 2021-22, recording four goals and 13 points.

She said she plans to use the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship to pursue a physical therapy degree at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, where she is currently enrolled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brooke was a tremendous student-athlete with an incredible work ethic,” Augsburg head coach Michelle McAteer said. “Whatever Brooke commits to, she gives 100 percent. She embraced every community service event led by our team, but also took initiative and organized awareness weekends and fundraising events.

“She also was very active in her own time, becoming an ambassador for the Special Olympics. One day after practice, walking past one of our rinks, Brooke spotted a kid out on the ice by himself. Brooke hopped on and began playing with him and he just lit up. Whether organized or impromptu, Brooke is always willing to help.”