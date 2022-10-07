We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Mayo surgeon carves out time for his soccer dream in Argentina

Rafael Sierra traveled to Argentina to play with his Colombian team during the World Medical Football Championship, which began Sept. 17.

rafael sierra
Rafael Sierra, front right, poses with his Colombian team during the World Medical Football Championship in Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Contributed / Rafael Sierra
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 07, 2022 06:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Rafael Sierra is a busy man: an orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic, a player for Rochester FC and also its director of public relations.

He’s also a member of the over-45 Colombian national team that plays in the World Medical Football Championship, a tournament that unites medical professionals with a similar love for soccer.

At noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, the 49-year-old Sierra left the operating room at Mayo Clinic and spent the next 24 hours traveling to Mar del Plata, Argentina, the site of the 26th Global Congress on Medicine and Health in Sport and the World Medical Football Championship.

Players on all 11 teams at the 2022 championship are doctors. For 8 hours over two days, the players gathered to listen to presentations about sports-related injuries.

The rest of the time was for soccer.

“As physicians, we work a somewhat stressful job,” Sierra said, “and having an outlet to really let out some steam is important.”

The World Medical Football Championship started in 1995 in Barcelona. Sierra, who was born in Colombia, joined the Colombian team in 2014 at the invitation of a Mayo Clinic anesthesiologist, who’s also from Colombia.

Sierra said he and his team train for the championship all year round, even though the event itself is just seven days. The coaches send out workouts and specific drills for players, and the team meets to practice two or three times a year.

It’s nothing the team isn’t used to, considering Sierra and many of his teammates played competitive soccer. Sierra played in college and continues his career in Rochester.

rafael sierra
Sierra, middle, plays in a soccer game during the World Medical Football Championship in Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Contributed / Rafael Sierra

“Our dream was always at some point to become professional soccer players, and this is probably the closest we’d get to represent our country at a national or international level,” he said.

Sierra has spent time in Buenos Aires but had never been to Mar del Plata, a coastal city in central Argentina. The city has a population of only 700 people, but Sierra learned that number rises to 3.5 million in the summer as tourists flock to the coast.

The championship allowed Sierra to get back together with his Colombian team for the first tournament since 2019. This year’s championship was smaller than years past — only two teams traveled from Europe — but “it was great to see familiar faces,” Sierra said.

Sierra’s team lost in the semifinals this year, but, even though it is competitive soccer, he was fine with the result of his time in Argentina.

“I think the interesting thing about this tournament is really how it brings together physicians from around the world to play a sport,” Sierra said. “It’s a great time.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER FCSOCCER
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
