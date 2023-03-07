Mayo swimmer wouldn't mind joining brother in college ranks

ROCHESTER — Now that he has wrapped up his high school career, Alonso Montori wouldn’t mind joining his brother at the next level.

Montori, a Mayo senior, capped his boys swimming and diving career this past weekend with a strong showing at the Class AA state tournament.

Montori had the top finish by a Rochester swimmer at the state meet as he placed fifth in the 200 freestyle to earn All-State honors. He also won the consolation championship in the 100 freestyle, placing ninth.

It was the first time he has competed at the state meet as an individual. He had been on one relay as a freshman four years ago.

“It was nice to make some real memories here,” he said.

Montori now hopes to continue his swimming career in college.

“I want to,” he said. "I’m still figuring out where I want to swim. I’m still having some discussions with (college) coaches.”

His brother, Juan Montori, is a junior and swims at the University of Massachusetts. Juan is a Lourdes grad who swam for John Marshall in high school. He swims in freestyle and butterfly events at Division I UMass.

“I’m talking with them a little bit because he seems to be having fun and he’s getting fast,” Alonso Montori said. “They train well over there.”

University of Minnesota men’s basketball player Jamison Battle, who has local ties,was named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men's Basketball Team.

Battle is a sports management major and holds a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average.

His mother, Darcy Goede, is a graduate of Plainview High School who now resides in Robbinsdale.

Battle is a 6-7 junior and a starting forward for the Gophers. A team captain, he is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Battle is in his second season as a starter at Minnesota. He transferred after playing two years at George Washington University. In four years as a starter in college, he has more than 1,400 points and 500 rebounds.

He played his high school ball at DeLaSalle and helped the Islanders win a Class AAA state title.

Battle also has a younger sister, Amaya, who is a freshman on the Gophers' women's basketball team.

The Gophers went into Sunday with just two Big Ten Conference wins. But Battle helped the team snap a 12-game skid in league play last week against Rutgers. He hit three 3-pointers in the final minute of play, including a triple at the buzzer, to give the Gophers a 75-74 win. He finished the game with 20 points.

Battle had a 31-point outing against Illinois earlier in the season.

