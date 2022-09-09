Mayo's Cothern, Northfield's Klotz happy to be on same side with Grizzlies

Tate Cothern can tell the story with a smile and a laugh now.

It was no laughing matter at the time — Jan. 4 of this year, the de facto start of the second half of the high school boys hockey season — except maybe for Spencer Klotz, who was then Northfield’s star senior forward and one of the top scorers in Minnesota.

“The first game we played them last year, I remember he scored on me from almost at the goal line,” Cothern said, shaking his head. “We just kind of looked at each other and started chirping back and forth, and I was like ‘Oh, I probably shouldn’t have done that.’

“A couple of minutes later he came down and scored on me again, so I was thinking ‘yeah, let’s not do that the next time we play them.’”

That game ended in a 3-3 tie at Northfield. Cothern, a senior at Rochester Mayo and perhaps the Big Nine Conference’s best goalie at the time, let his play do the talking three weeks later when the teams met again. He held Klotz without a goal as Mayo won 2-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously you always have to prepare for someone like Spencer,” Cothern said. “We always knew where he was and we had to focus on him when he’s on the ice. It was fun going against him; he’s a really good player.”

It’s safe to say that Klotz and Cothern like their arrangement this season much better. They don’t have to go head-to-head when it counts; they only have to go head-to-head in practice, as both are rookies with the defending North American 3 Hockey League national champion Rochester Grizzlies.

Rochester opened its 2022-23 season Friday night at the St. Louis Jr. Blues. The teams meet again at 2 p.m. today to cap the season-opening series.

“It was maybe a little bit of luck, getting the puck toward the net, hoping for a bounce or someone can bang it home, or maybe somehow that first shot gets through,” Klotz said humbly, in regards to facing Cothern and Mayo in his high school days. “That was always our main focus against Mayo. Obviously, you’re not going to score if you don’t get the puck to the net.”

The former Big Nine Conference rivals turned teammates have continued their on-ice battles over the past three weeks, and have formed a friendship off the ice, though they’ll let each other know when they get the upper hand in a practice battle.

And Klotz holds the ultimate trump card from their senior seasons in high school.

“We’ve been hanging out quite a bit; Spencer is a good guy,” said Cothern, who went 12-5-1 with a .918 save percentage and two shutouts last season at Mayo. “I let him hear about Mayo (going 1-0-1 vs. Northfield last year), but he let’s me know about them winning the Big Nine championship last year.

“It’s been pretty fun so far this year and I’m glad to have him as a teammate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Klotz, who had 34 goals and 91 points as a senior at Northfield last season, is being looked at by the Grizzlies coaching staff to provide offensive punch. Rochester lost its top five scorers from last year’s national championship team.

“I think our scoring will be more balanced throughout the lineup,” Klotz said. “That’s what I’d expect coming into such a good franchise and team. Obviously they expect me to fill some big shoes and produce on the offensive end.

“Being you and new … yeah, I’d love to score a lot, but it’s not going to be putting up 90 points or something. I just hope to produce and do my best on both ends. That’s my goal.”

The Grizzlies’ coaching staff has high hopes for a pair of players whose progress they tracked closely for two or more years.

Mayo’s Tate Cothern warms up during practice on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com

Cothern is one of three goalies on the roster, along with veterans Lucas Henderson and Kaleb Bents.

“The biggest thing for him is just to show up, work hard and get in junior-hockey game shape,” Grizzlies’ fourth-year head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “It’s just getting up to the pace of the game, getting in good game shape, learning from his teammates, watching their work ethic. Come to work hard for an hour-and-a-half on the ice, and in (off-ice workouts).”

Klotz, Ratzloff said, is a player who may not be with the Grizzlies when the playoffs roll around in March. North American Hockey League coaches have already been calling the Grizzlies’ office, asking about Klotz’s progress over the summer.

“He’s very smart. His hockey IQ is high,” Ratzloff said. “He’s learning to play hard every shift … he’s getting that a lot quicker than a lot of guys do. The (NAHL) coaches are calling, just asking ‘how’s he doing? How’s he looking?’ They realize he’s close, he just needs a little time to learn junior hockey.”