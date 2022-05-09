SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports

Med City FC begins a winner

The Med City FC soccer team downed La Crosse Aris FC 2-1 on Saturday as it began its sixth season.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Post Bulletin staff
May 09, 2022 12:50 PM
Med City FC got its 2022 National Premier Soccer League season off to a winning start on Saturday, riding a pair of goals from Narcis Bou Dalmau to beat La Crosse Aris FC 2-1 at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The Mayhem’s first goal came at the 21-minute mark. La Crosse tied it 5 minutes later before Bou Dalmau got the game-winner in the 65th minute.

Aung Win had a crucial save just off the goal line in injury time to preserve the win.

Med City FC also got a strong game from goalie Iker Gonzalez. He made a handful of difficult saves.

“It was a good win, especially considering we had just (a couple of) practices leading up to the game,” said Frank Spaeth, the Mayhem’s co-owner and general manager.

Med City FC played without a number of players who will be on its final roster, most of them set to show up this week. The bulk of them were finishing up college course work.

Med City FC hosts the Sioux Falls Thunder at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

