Med City FC begins with shutout win

Med City FC got all of its goals in the second half and beat Austin Villa 3-0.

Med City FC Football Club logo
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 4:52 PM

ROCHESTER — Med City FC opened its season Tuesday night doing what it’s done a lot of in recent years — it won.

The Mayhem got their season started against non-league foe Austin Villa. Med City FC dominated the game, winning 3-0 at Rochester Regional Stadium. The game was billed as the “I-90 Cup.”

Med City FC got all of its goals in the second half. Scoring for the Mayhem were Abdirisak Bulale, Daliso Chitulangoma and Josh Balsinger. Bulale is a senior at Rochester Century and Chitulangoma is a Rochester Mayo graduate.

Find more news important to you

Med City FC finished 11-2-2 last year, a season when it won its first National Premier League North Division championship.

The Mayhem are on the road against Dakota Fusion FC on Saturday.

