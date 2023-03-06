Med City FC chosen for Minnesota Super Cup

ROCHESTER — Med City FC is among a group of Minnesota men’s amateur soccer teams that has been selected to play in the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup, a tournament bringing together the top Minnesota clubs from the “Division 4” national leagues.

Med City FC will be joined by Minneapolis City SC (USL League Two), St. Croix SC (USL League Two), Duluth FC (National Premier Soccer League), Vlora FC (United Premier Soccer League) and Minnesota United Academy U19 (MLS Next).

Med City FC plays in the National Premier Soccer League where it has been one of the top teams in its North Conference since its inception in 2017.

Minnesota Super Cup tournament director Jon Martison is excited about the intrigue the event will offer. A schedule for it has yet to be finalized.

“The Minnesota Super Cup fills a gap for clubs and fans,” Martinson said. “For clubs, they get meaningful games against top competition with reasonable travel. For fans, they get to see cross-league competition that will rekindle rivalries, create new ones, and help answer the question they are asking, ‘Which team is the best in Minnesota?’ ”

Frank Spaeth, Med City FC’s general manager and owner, is pleased that his team will be a part of the Minnesota Super Cup.

“All the clubs involved have been making meaningful contributions to soccer in the state for the past several years, and it’s great to be selected to participate in the tournament based on the work that we’ve been doing on and off the field since our inaugural 2017 season,” Spaeth said.

Med City FC's regular season begins May 9.

