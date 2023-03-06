99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Med City FC chosen for Minnesota Super Cup

Med City FC is one of six teams that will play in the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup.

Med City FC is one of six teams that has been chosen to play in the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup.
By Staff reports
March 06, 2023 11:09 AM

ROCHESTER — Med City FC is among a group of Minnesota men’s amateur soccer teams that has been selected to play in the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup, a tournament bringing together the top Minnesota clubs from the “Division 4” national leagues.

Med City FC will be joined by Minneapolis City SC (USL League Two), St. Croix SC (USL League Two), Duluth FC (National Premier Soccer League), Vlora FC (United Premier Soccer League) and Minnesota United Academy U19 (MLS Next).

Med City FC plays in the National Premier Soccer League where it has been one of the top teams in its North Conference since its inception in 2017.

Minnesota Super Cup tournament director Jon Martison is excited about the intrigue the event will offer. A schedule for it has yet to be finalized.

“The Minnesota Super Cup fills a gap for clubs and fans,” Martinson said. “For clubs, they get meaningful games against top competition with reasonable travel. For fans, they get to see cross-league competition that will rekindle rivalries, create new ones, and help answer the question they are asking, ‘Which team is the best in Minnesota?’ ”

Frank Spaeth, Med City FC’s general manager and owner, is pleased that his team will be a part of the Minnesota Super Cup.

“All the clubs involved have been making meaningful contributions to soccer in the state for the past several years, and it’s great to be selected to participate in the tournament based on the work that we’ve been doing on and off the field since our inaugural 2017 season,” Spaeth said.

Med City FC's regular season begins May 9.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
