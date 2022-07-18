SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Med City FC claims its first conference title

Med City FC needed a win Saturday to claim its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title. The Mayhem go it, 2-0.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
July 17, 2022 07:04 PM
ST. LOUIS PARK — Med City FC answered the call on Saturday night and with it won its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest Region North Division regular-season championship in men’s soccer.

The Mayhem needed a win to hold off Duluth FC, which like Med City FC, is a perennial NPSL power.

A 2-0 Med City FC win Saturday over Joy SLP Athletic Club gave it an 11-1-2 record. Duluth FC finished 11-2-1 for second place in the conference.

Both teams advance to the regional semifinals. An opponent and date for their games have yet to be determined.

The Mayhem got their first goal on Saturday in the 7th minute against Joy SLP when Any Wilkinson got a hold of a ball in a scramble in the Joy SLP box and put it home.

From there, the game was back and forth, with both teams creating scoring chances for themselves.

Med City FC didn’t score again until the 60th minute. This time it was winger Narcis Bou receiving a pass with his back to the goal. He spun on the turn and unleashed a rocket and into the right corner of the net.

The Goats’ task of upsetting Med City took an additional hit in the 73rd minute when Joy defender Jorge Radilla was dismissed after receiving his second yellow card, giving Med City FC a man advantage for the remainder of the match. With Joy now playing short-handed and looking short on ideas, the Mayhem were able to finish the final quarter of an hour in relatively smooth fashion.

“It’s really exciting to win the conference title,” Med City FC general manager and co-owner Frank Spaeth said. “We’ve come close on so many occasions, and it’s nice to finally clear that hurdle and claim the trophy.”

The win allowed Med City FC a bye in the first round of the NPSL playoffs.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
