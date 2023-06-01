Med City FC drops second straight NPSL game

DULUTH — Med City FC put itself in a tough position the last week, dropping two straight games in National Premier Soccer League action.

The first loss came Saturday as the Mayhem fell 2-0 at TwinStars FC in Minnetonka. The Mayhem dominated much of the match, but couldn’t get on top when it mattered.

On Wednesday in Duluth came Med City FC’s second straight loss. It fell 1-0 to the always formidable Duluth FC Bluegreens.

It was a flicked-in header at the 60-minute mark by Duluth FC that proved to be the game-winner. Just before that goal, Med City FC thought it had a penalty kick coming but that call was reversed by the referee.

“It’s been a tough start to the season,” Mayhem General Manager Frank Spaeth said “There are a lot of things that are out of our control that have gone against us so far this season. We can only hope that those things even out as the season progresses and we can find our rhythm moving forward. The guys are playing hard and have shown great character. We need to press on as we get to a good stretch of home matches in June.”

Med City FC is 2-2-1 in the NPSL. Duluth FC is 5-0-0.

The Mayhem are in action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium, taking on Granite City FC in a non-league match.

