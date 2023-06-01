99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Med City FC drops second straight NPSL game

After losing to TwinStars FC on Saturday, Med City FC fell to Duluth FC on Wednesday.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:53 AM

DULUTH — Med City FC put itself in a tough position the last week, dropping two straight games in National Premier Soccer League action.

The first loss came Saturday as the Mayhem fell 2-0 at TwinStars FC in Minnetonka. The Mayhem dominated much of the match, but couldn’t get on top when it mattered.

On Wednesday in Duluth came Med City FC’s second straight loss. It fell 1-0 to the always formidable Duluth FC Bluegreens.

Find more news important to you

It was a flicked-in header at the 60-minute mark by Duluth FC that proved to be the game-winner. Just before that goal, Med City FC thought it had a penalty kick coming but that call was reversed by the referee.

“It’s been a tough start to the season,” Mayhem General Manager Frank Spaeth said “There are a lot of things that are out of our control that have gone against us so far this season. We can only hope that those things even out as the season progresses and we can find our rhythm moving forward. The guys are playing hard and have shown great character. We need to press on as we get to a good stretch of home matches in June.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Med City FC is 2-2-1 in the NPSL. Duluth FC is 5-0-0.

The Mayhem are in action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium, taking on Granite City FC in a non-league match.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers drop home opener as they strand 10 runners in 1-0 defeat
June 01, 2023 12:08 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers sweep Waterloo to start year with back-to-back wins
May 30, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open 2023 season with a victory in Waterloo
May 30, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230530_150346.jpg
Business
Minnwest to deposit new northwest office along Rochester's West Circle Drive
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Lake City powers through rain to sweep Section 1AA girls golf titles
May 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
Lourdes' Rich, PIZM repeat as Section 1AA boys golf champions
May 31, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
ISAAC.AHN.MUG.jpg
Prep
Mayo's second-round rally leads to fifth boys golf section championship in school history
May 31, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman