99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Med City FC gets another Minnesota Super Cup win

Med City FC's 3-1 win Tuesday came against St. Croix SC in the Minnesota Super Cup.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:22 AM

STILLWATER — Med City FC continued its winning ways in the Minnesota Super Cup on Tuesday, beating St. Croix SC 3-1 in the Group B portion at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The win clinches the top spot in Group B for the Mayhem.

Med City FC is a member of the National Premier Soccer League while St. Croix SC plays in the USL Two.

Find more news important to you

Will vanHoornbeek, getting his first start in goal for the Mayhem, had a strong performance with a number of saves. In the 18th minute, midfielder Toby Millward turned the game Med City FC’s way, stealing the ball from a Legends player and chipping it into the net from 50 yards away.

In the 70th minute, Med City FC scored again. It used a combination play from Austin graduate Henry Tolbert to Lucas Hart, Hart taking the pass and turning it into a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Legends scored, Tolbert again assisted on a goal, this one by Ricardo Schroeder in the 78th minute.

“It was a beautiful night for soccer and a well-contested match,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “It was great to get a win and secure top spot in the group, but it was even better to see the team put together such a solid performance against a good USL2 side. We’ll have to wait to see who we host from the other group, but we’re excited to get to add another home game for our awesome fans!”

Med City FC will host a semifinal match in the Minnesota Super Cup on a date to be determined in July.

Med City FC is back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday, hosting Joy SLP at Rochester Regional Stadium. The Mayhem grabbed a close 3-2 win against the Goats a few weeks ago in St. Louis Park.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Sperry's home run lifts Royals past Cannon Falls
June 08, 2023 12:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester FC Football Club soccer logo
Sports
Rochester FC women just miss on first victory
June 07, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Marathon Runner Kasey Kuker
Sports
Rochester marathoner makes a run for a record
June 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230607_091319.jpg
Business
Autonomy Tattoo inks deal for new home on Rochester’s North Broadway
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Prep
Photos: Byron, Northfield baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 7, 2023
June 08, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Kasson-Mantorville paraprofessional accused of sexually assaulting pre-teen students
June 07, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG-0435.jpg
Lifestyle
A trail of more than breadcrumbs
June 07, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel