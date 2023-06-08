Med City FC gets another Minnesota Super Cup win

STILLWATER — Med City FC continued its winning ways in the Minnesota Super Cup on Tuesday, beating St. Croix SC 3-1 in the Group B portion at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The win clinches the top spot in Group B for the Mayhem.

Med City FC is a member of the National Premier Soccer League while St. Croix SC plays in the USL Two.

Will vanHoornbeek, getting his first start in goal for the Mayhem, had a strong performance with a number of saves. In the 18th minute, midfielder Toby Millward turned the game Med City FC’s way, stealing the ball from a Legends player and chipping it into the net from 50 yards away.

In the 70th minute, Med City FC scored again. It used a combination play from Austin graduate Henry Tolbert to Lucas Hart, Hart taking the pass and turning it into a goal.

After the Legends scored, Tolbert again assisted on a goal, this one by Ricardo Schroeder in the 78th minute.

“It was a beautiful night for soccer and a well-contested match,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “It was great to get a win and secure top spot in the group, but it was even better to see the team put together such a solid performance against a good USL2 side. We’ll have to wait to see who we host from the other group, but we’re excited to get to add another home game for our awesome fans!”

Med City FC will host a semifinal match in the Minnesota Super Cup on a date to be determined in July.

Med City FC is back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday, hosting Joy SLP at Rochester Regional Stadium. The Mayhem grabbed a close 3-2 win against the Goats a few weeks ago in St. Louis Park.

