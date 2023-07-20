Med City FC has heated up at precisely the right time

ROCHESTER — The first half of this Med City FC season left its players and coaches wondering what was missing.

This wasn’t the start that the perennially strong National Premier Soccer League franchise had anticipated. The Mayhem had won the North Division Conference title the season before and were returning the bulk of that roster, a rarity considering the nomadic nature of amateur soccer, with players often bouncing from league to league and team to team.

“We had a few really good performances at the beginning of the season, and then followed them up with a couple that were flat and we then dropped some points to teams we don’t usually drop points to,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “We had an off day here and there.”

That was then. What is now is a Med City FC team that is sizzling and precisely at the right time. After beginning their season with two wins, one tie and two losses, the Mayhem haven’t dropped a game since May 31 when they fell 1-0 at powerful Duluth FC.

Their defense, a franchise hallmark, has been on point the last 10 games, the Mayhem having allowed just seven goals in that stretch.

Med City FC is 6-3-0 since the beginning of June. That includes some prime work done in the playoffs. On July 12 in the NPSL North Division semifinals, Med City beat a Dakota Fusion team 2-0 that had finished ahead of it in the regular-season standings. Then on July 15, it handed Duluth its only loss of the season in the NPSL championship, winning 2-1 in overtime.

Next up is a Midwest Region semifinal game at 4 p.m. Friday in Des Moines, Iowa, No. 4-seed Med City FC taking on No. 1 Steel City FC (Pittsburgh).

Despite playing with a roster that now considerably lacks depth, with players having exited in the last two weeks for various reasons including agreements with their college teams, the Mayhem still find themselves playing their best soccer.

Their defense has been the biggest key and that they’ve lost none of their defensive starters to early exits has been paramount.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” Med City FC veteran midfielder Lucas Hart said. “We had a bit of a tricky start, but we’ve really come together the last five or six games. I think we’ve just figured out how to play together better. Everyone is really trying to win and is fighting for their place on the team. And we’ve also got that togetherness when we come in to train together.”

This is Hart’s third season with the Mayhem. Right now, he’s leaning toward playing a fourth season in Rochester. The native of England enjoys it that much.

“Everything is great about it here,” said Hart, who began his college playing career at the University Western Alabama before shifting to Northwoods University in Michigan this past year for his final season of eligibility. “The lifestyle (in Rochester) on and off the field is what I like so much. I’ve had so many great opportunities in this league, and playing in Rochester is a great place. The city has been great with all the things we get to do. A lot of us go out and play golf during the day and go to the (Rochester Athletic Club). And the host families have been fantastic. It’s been a great environment.”

A win over Steel City FC would land the Mayhem in the region final at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Des Moines United FC (No. 2 seed) and Tulsa Athletic (No. 3 seed) winner, again in Des Moines.

A year ago, the Mayhem reached the region semifinals, losing to Cleveland FC in Michigan.

Minnesota Super Cup looms

This is a busy time for Med City FC. On Tuesday, the Mayhem play in the semifinals of the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup. This was an invitation tournament of the traditionally best amateur soccer teams in Minnesota, with the Mayhem one of eight chosen.

The Mayhem host USL 2 team Minneapolis City at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A win there would put them in the 7 p.m. July 29 championship at Macalester College, taking on the winner of Minnesota United MLS Next and Vlora I.