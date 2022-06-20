SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Med City FC has its way as it stays unbeaten

Med City FC blasted Minneapolis City SC 5-1 on Saturday, stretching is record to 8-0-1.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
June 20, 2022 09:43 AM
MINNEAPOLIS -- Med City FC just can't lose.

The National Premier Soccer League team stretched its unbeaten streak to nine games as it blasted perennial nemesis Minneapolis City SC 5-1 on Saturday.

Med City stretched its record to 8-0-1 with the decisive win.

The Mayhem, who beat the Crows for the second time this season, took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Narcis Bou had their first goal, on a penalty kick. Two minutes later Med City FC added to its total with a goal by Scott Neil, who was named "Man of the Match." Andres Garcia finished up the first-half scoring in the 32nd minute, when the Austin HIgh graduate scored his sixth goal of the season.

Minneapolis City SC narrowed the score in the 70th minute, scoring on a header. But Lucas Hart answered with a goal in the 75 minute for Med City FC and then Neil scored again for the Mayhem in the 87th minute, blasting a ball into the far corner of the net.

Med City FC has a pair of home games this week. It hosts Dakota Fusion FC on Wednesday and then takes on Deluxe FC on Saturday. The latter matches the top two teams in the conference. Both games are at 7 p.m. at Rochester Region Stadium.

By Staff reports
