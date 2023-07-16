Med City FC knocks off previously unbeaten Duluth FC to win NPSL North

DULUTH — Med City FC had a tall task to repeat as NPSL North champions.

It had to not only go on the road for the division championship match, but it had to face unbeaten Duluth FC.

Med City put the BlueGreens’ perfect season to a close Saturday night in a flurry of yellow and red at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen as Med City FC grabbed a 114th minute winner in extra time against a nine-man Duluth squad that would later be reduced to eight.

While Duluth FC manager Sean Morgan didn't take away from what the Med City side accomplished, he didn't hide his displeasure with the officials.

“We had three guys sent off for not very much and a lot of yellow cards given for not very much and I didn’t really see it reciprocated at all to the other team, even though it was a fairly physical game,” a calm but clearly frustrated Morgan said.

The final card total was nine yellows for Duluth and three yellows for Med City in the first 90 minutes, with at least one more to Duluth in extra time (their third ejection) and four more in total, not counting any potential post-match dissent.

“I feel really, really hard done by, and I think it’s pretty ridiculous that we get to this point in the season and we have to deal with this level of incompetence,” Morgan said.

Med City was the only club during the 12-game National Premier Soccer League North Division regular season to keep Duluth FC from winning, forcing a 1-1 draw when the teams met in Rochester on July 2.

Felipe Santos scored Duluth’s goal in that one, and he scored again on Saturday in first-half injury time. After 45 minutes with few clear-cut chances, a hard cross in from the right by Josh Bellamy could only be parried across the face of the goal by the Med City keeper, Iker Gonzalez, and Santos was waiting to claim the loose ball on the doorstep and fired it in.

Goalkeeper Ezekiel Foltz of Duluth FC reacts after losing to Med City FC at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The first half Saturday featured three yellow cards for the BlueGreens and two for Med City, but referee Brian Wood wore out his shirt pocket after the break. His seventh booking of the night was a second to substitute Dylan Zavatini, reducing the BlueGreens to 10 for only the second time this season. The only previous red card Duluth had received this year was in the previous game against Med City game, in the 88th minute.

The Mayhem earned their chance to equalize in the 70th minute after Andres Solares was judged to have fouled Matthew Roberts in the penalty area. Though Duluth keeper Zeke Foltz got a hand to it, it deflected over the line to equalize the game.

Solares was then sent off with three minutes remaining in regulation. Still, the BlueGreens carried the game into extra time and generated a few chances.

“Couldn’t be more proud. The belief and energy they’re able to show and their togetherness as a group has been massive this year,” Morgan said.

However, their bid to drag the contest to penalty kicks was foiled when Ricardo Schroeder and Henry Tolbert both converged on a cross and Schroeder buried it past Foltz in the 114th minute as the Mayhem celebrated at the Duluth crowd.

Med City moves on to next week’s Midwest Region semifinals.

Duluth finishes 12-1-1, with that one in the loss column likely to stick in a few players’ memories on multiple locations for a long time.

“It’s very, very hard to take when you go for a season unbeaten and lose at the hurdle that means the most. The boys will remember this moment and hopefully if they return next year, we’ll be able to build on it, and keep it our back pocket and use it as motivation,” Morgan said.