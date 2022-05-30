Med City FC makes it five games without a loss

Med City FC kept its terrific start to the season alive on Saturday, beating Minnesota TwinStars FC 1-0 at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The win upped the Mayhem to 4 wins, 0 losses and 1 tie, all of the games in the National Premier Soccer League.

Med City FC got its loan goal in the second half. It came off a corner kick from Lucas Hart as he sent a pass to Austin graduate Andres Garcia who knocked it into the net for his second goal of the season.

Med City FC created several other opportunities but was unable to convert again.

The Mayhem’s defense was strong throughout, limiting the TwinStars to few chances as they recorded their first shutout of the season.

Med City FC next plays at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Thunder FC on June 4.