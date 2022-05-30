SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City FC makes it five games without a loss

Med City FC used strong defense throughout and a goal in the second half to beat Minnesota TwinStars FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
May 29, 2022 09:07 PM
Med City FC kept its terrific start to the season alive on Saturday, beating Minnesota TwinStars FC 1-0 at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The win upped the Mayhem to 4 wins, 0 losses and 1 tie, all of the games in the National Premier Soccer League.

Med City FC got its loan goal in the second half. It came off a corner kick from Lucas Hart as he sent a pass to Austin graduate Andres Garcia who knocked it into the net for his second goal of the season.

Med City FC created several other opportunities but was unable to convert again.

The Mayhem’s defense was strong throughout, limiting the TwinStars to few chances as they recorded their first shutout of the season.

Med City FC next plays at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Thunder FC on June 4.

MED CITY FC ROCHESTER SOCCER
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
