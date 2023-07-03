Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Med City FC men end Duluth FC's unblemished season

Tristan Jumeau scored for Med City FC as it played to a draw with Duluth on Sunday.

Med City FC Football Club logo
Med City FC
By Staff reports
Today at 10:43 AM

ROCHESTER — Med City FC ruined Duluth FC's perfect season with a 1-1 draw at Rochester Regional Stadium on Sunday night in a National Premier Soccer League match.

In a hard-fought, well-played match, Med City FC drew first blood, with forward Tristan Jumeau breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Duluth would tie the game up early in the second half, with Conor Behan the goalscorer.

Duluth FC is now 10-0-1 (31 points) this season and holds a six-point lead over Dakota Fusion FC (8-2-1, 25 points) atop the Midwest Division, North Conference standings. Med City FC sits in third, with a 5-2-4 record and 19 points.

Med City FC is home again on Wednesday night as they welcome Sioux Falls Thunder FC to Rochester Regional Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NPSL North Conference playoffs begin next week, with the semifinals on Wednesday, July 12, and the final on Saturday, July 15.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Deer Creek Speedway logo
Sports
Winona's Timm leads start to finish for first win this season at Deer Creek Speedway
July 02, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers roughed up by MoonDogs, on the ropes in first-half title chase
July 01, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061523-Honkers BP
Sports
Splash down: Honkers' Petey Craska talks massive 'pool shot' into Riverwalk apartment complex
July 01, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Former Teacher - Bri Solie
Members Only
Local
A breaking point: A look at the reasons why some Rochester-area teachers have left education
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester-Skyline-Drive-Home-Shape.jpg
Lifestyle
A three-winged home, like the Mercedes-Benz symbol, is 'tucked' in the hills of southwest Rochester
July 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Mayo Clinic Career Immersion Program
Health
Mayo Clinic marks record-setting year for hiring in 2022, as Minnesota's hospitals fight staff shortages
July 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Half Barrel Space
Business
A new restaurant and bar with an international flair is on the menu for downtown Rochester
July 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger