Med City FC men end Duluth FC's unblemished season

ROCHESTER — Med City FC ruined Duluth FC's perfect season with a 1-1 draw at Rochester Regional Stadium on Sunday night in a National Premier Soccer League match.

In a hard-fought, well-played match, Med City FC drew first blood, with forward Tristan Jumeau breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Duluth would tie the game up early in the second half, with Conor Behan the goalscorer.

Duluth FC is now 10-0-1 (31 points) this season and holds a six-point lead over Dakota Fusion FC (8-2-1, 25 points) atop the Midwest Division, North Conference standings. Med City FC sits in third, with a 5-2-4 record and 19 points.

Med City FC is home again on Wednesday night as they welcome Sioux Falls Thunder FC to Rochester Regional Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 pm.

The NPSL North Conference playoffs begin next week, with the semifinals on Wednesday, July 12, and the final on Saturday, July 15.