Med City FC one step away from winning league title

MINNEAPOLIS — Med City FC put itself itself in position to potentially clinch the National Premier Soccer League conference title with an 8-1 rout of Minnesota TwinStars FC on Wednesday.

If the Mayhem beat Duluth FC in Duluth on Saturday, they win the NPSL Midwest North Division title. Duluth beat Med City FC 2-1 on June 25 in Rochester.

Med City FC, playing for the first time since losing to Duluth, figured to be in a tough match with Minnesota TwinStars FC. The Mayhem had beaten them just 1-0 on May 28.

But the game turned into anything but a tight contest. The Mayhem scored five goals in the first half to put things away early. Josh Balsinger opened the scoring in the 15th minute, then Narcis Bou, Andres Garcia, James Averies and Scott Neil all connected for goals.

The TwinStars’ lone strike came in the 33rd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Med City FC substitute forward Dion Dozzel scored twice in the second half.

Med City FC is now 10-1-1 in the NPSL. Minnesota TwinStars are 4-7-1.