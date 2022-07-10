SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City FC one step closer to conference title with tie

Med City FC finished in a 1-1 tie with fellow National Premier Soccer League power Duluth FC on Saturday.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
July 09, 2022 10:30 PM
DULUTH — Med City FC did not pick up a win Saturday in its key matchup with Duluth FC, but it still was able to push itself one step closer to its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title with a 1-1 tie with Duluth.

Both teams have one regular-season game remaining. Med City FC closes its regular season at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Joy St. Louis Park.

The Mayhem moved to 11-1-1, while Duluth is 10-2-1. Duluth beat Med City FC 2-1 earlier this season, handing the Mayhem their only loss.

Austin High graduate Andres Garcia scored Med City FC’s lone goal on Saturday. He got it in the game’s first 15 minutes, giving him a team-leading 10th goal this season.

There was misfortune for Garcia, though, as he appeared to strain his hamstring in the the contest. His availability for the rest of the season is now unknown.

Duluth got its goal in the 60th minute. In net for Med City FC was was Iker Gonzalez.

Both Med City and Duluth wrapped up earning post-season berths weeks ago. But that elusive conference title is something the Mayhem are yearning for.

