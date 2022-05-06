Med City FC ready for 2022 unveiling

Here comes season No. 6 for Frank Spaeth and his Med City FC Mayhem soccer franchise.

It’s been a both laborious and glorious run for the 51-year-old, the former never ceasing and the latter happening just enough to keep him going as the general manager and co-owner of this National Premier Soccer League franchise.

Besides being certain that his spring and summer work schedule will be endless as the head of this franchise, Spaeth has also come to count on something else.

It’s that every season-opener will be full of wonder. That’s the nature of owning an amateur franchise, with the inevitable roster turnover from one season to the next.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, as Spaeth’s team kicks off against LC Aris FC at Rochester Regional Stadium, Spaeth’s wonder-mode will be near an all-time high.

That’s because this season’s roster looks almost nothing like last year’s, when the Mayhem finished 8-4-0 in the NPSL and just missed a spot in the playoffs.

“It is an exciting time; it’s always fun to get the season started,” Spaeth said. “Every time you go into a new season there is that question of ‘How good are we going to be this year?’ With us having so many new players, that question is going to be even larger this season than most. The question is, ‘How fast are we going to jell?’ There is the excitement of getting that first glimpse of what we’ve got.”

Typically, approximately 14 players have returned to Spaeth’s 28ish-man roster from the season before. This year, the Mayhem have just six players back who at some point have played for the franchise.

That group consists of midfielder/winger Lucas Hart, midfielder/forward Toby Millward, defender Andy Wilkinson, defender/midfielder/forward Josh Balsiger, midfielder Ludvig Hordegard and midfielder/forward Andres Garcia.

Hart had six goals and nine assists last year. Millward just finished his senior season at NAIA power Bellevue University (Neb.) where he had eight goals, four assists and earned NAIA All-American honors for the third time.

Wilkinson is a rugged defender, which is crucial to the way that this team wants to play under fourth-year coach Neil Cassidy.

“It’s great having Andy back,” Spaeth said. “We have some great potential at outside-back. We should be strong defensively, which has been a hallmark of our teams.”

Med City FC owner Frank Spaeth goes over the starting lineup with head coach Neil Cassidy on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Back for his second straight season, Austin High graduate Garcia is one of just three Rochester-area players on the roster. The other two are brothers Daliso Chitulangoma (forward, Mayo graduate) and Chileshe Chitulangoma (midfielder/defender, Mayo senior). Chileshe is currently playing in the IFCPF World Cup in Spain, as a member of the U.S. para national team.

Spaeth believes that Garcia is on a track for excellence.

“He played at St. Cloud State this past year, where he was all-conference and the team’s leading scorer,” Spaeth said. “It’s great he’s coming back. We saw a lot of growth in Andres last summer. Now, we hope to get even more from him.”

As eager as Spaeth is to get his first glimpse of his team in action, he knows that what he watches Saturday will be decidedly different than the Mayhem team that shows up in a few weeks. That’s because there remains up to seven players who are not yet in Rochester, most of them finishing up college course work.

It’s another typical quirk of owning an NPSL team, with so many of its players being college students and from all over the world.

Even the ones who will play Saturday are mostly unfamiliar with each other. The Mayhem have had just two practices entering the game, with so many of their players arriving just this week.

MED CITY FC 2022 SCHEDULE

(All home matches 7 p.m. at Rochester Regional Stadium)

May 7 — LC Aris FC at Med City FC

May 14 — Sioux Falls Thunder at Med City FC

May 21 — Med City FC at Dakota Fusion

May 25 — Minneapolis City SC at Med City FC

May 28 — Minnesota TwinStars at Med City FC

June 4 — Med City FC at Sioux Falls Thunder

June 8 — Med City FC at LC Aris FC

June 11 — Joy SLP at Med City FC

June 18 — Med City FC at Minneapolis City SC

June 22 — Dakota Fusion at Med City FC

June 25 — Duluth FC at Med City FC

July 6 — Med City FC at Minnesota TwinStars

July 9 — Med City FC at Duluth FC

July 12 — Med City FC at Austin Villa FC

July 15 — Med City FC at Joy SLP

