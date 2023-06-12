99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Med City FC rolls in second half to cruise past Joy SLP

Med City FC scored three times after intermission and beat Joy SLP 4-0.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:47 PM

ST. LOUIS PARK — Med City FC won with ease on Saturday night, blanking Joy SLP Athletic 4-0 in National Premier Soccer League action

Scott Neil got a goal for the Mayhem in the first half. That set up a frenzied bit of scoring from Med City FC in the second half.

Med City scored three goals in about an 8-minute stretch after intermission, Austin graduate Henry Tolbert tallying two of the goals. Toby Millward had the other.

Med City FC is at Sioux Falls on Wednesday and returns home for a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium against Dakota Fushion FC.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
