Med City FC rolls in second half to cruise past Joy SLP

ST. LOUIS PARK — Med City FC won with ease on Saturday night, blanking Joy SLP Athletic 4-0 in National Premier Soccer League action

Scott Neil got a goal for the Mayhem in the first half. That set up a frenzied bit of scoring from Med City FC in the second half.

Med City scored three goals in about an 8-minute stretch after intermission, Austin graduate Henry Tolbert tallying two of the goals. Toby Millward had the other.

Med City FC is at Sioux Falls on Wednesday and returns home for a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium against Dakota Fushion FC.