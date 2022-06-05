Med City FC scores comeback win over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Med City FC stayed hot on Saturday night, overcoming a slow start to post a 2-1 win over the Sioux Falls Thunder FC.

The Mayhem bumped their record to 5-0-1 with the win, all of them National Premier Soccer League games.

Sioux Falls scored its only goal in the 17th minute. The Mayhem had a chance to tie the score just before halftime, but was denied on a penalty kick by the Sioux Falls goalie.

Med City FC finally scored in the 76th minute. The Mayhem put pressure in the Thunder box and caused a Sioux Falls defender to collide with a Mayhem player. The ball fell to Andres Garcia who drilled it through traffic and into the net.

Five minutes later, Austin High graduate Garcia scored again, this one on a combination play between Scott Neil and James Averies. Averies then sent a perfect crossing pass to Garcia. Garcia met it with a first-time volley that he buried into the roof of the net.

Med City FC is back on the road on Wednesday, playing the LC Aris FC. Saturday, it hosts Joy SLP.

