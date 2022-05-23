Med City FC scores narrow win over Dakota Fusion
Scott Neil and Matthew Roberts both scored for Med City FC on Saturday as it prevailed 2-1 in National Premier Soccer League action in Fargo, N.D.
FARGO, N.D. — Rochester FC won for the second time in three National Premier Soccer League games on Saturday, slipping past the Dakota Fusion 2-1.
The Mayhem got goals from Scott Neil and Matthew Roberts.
Neil scored in the 13th minutes, assisted by Narcis Bou. In the 32nd minute, Roberts scored unassisted.
The Dakota Fusion got their lone goal in the 86th minute.
On Saturday, May 25, Med City FC hosts traditional conference power Minneapolis City SC at 7 p.m.
