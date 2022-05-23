SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Med City FC scores narrow win over Dakota Fusion

Scott Neil and Matthew Roberts both scored for Med City FC on Saturday as it prevailed 2-1 in National Premier Soccer League action in Fargo, N.D.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
May 22, 2022 09:51 PM
FARGO, N.D. — Rochester FC won for the second time in three National Premier Soccer League games on Saturday, slipping past the Dakota Fusion 2-1.

The Mayhem got goals from Scott Neil and Matthew Roberts.

Neil scored in the 13th minutes, assisted by Narcis Bou. In the 32nd minute, Roberts scored unassisted.

The Dakota Fusion got their lone goal in the 86th minute.

On Saturday, May 25, Med City FC hosts traditional conference power Minneapolis City SC at 7 p.m.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
