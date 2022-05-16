Med City FC settles for 1-1 tie

Med City FC settled for a 1-1 tie on Saturday as it took on the Sioux Falls Thunder at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The Mayhem held a 1-0 lead before the Thunder scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute.

Med City FC’s goal came in the 53rd minute, unassisted from Andres Garcia.

Med City FC, now 1-1-0 in the National Premier Soccer League, outplayed Sioux Falls for most of the game. It finished with a 22-8 edge in shots, including 13-5 in shots on goal. Iker Gonzalez was the Mayhem’s goalie.

“We had more than our fair chances to make the game swing in our favor,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “But we didn’t do that and unfortunately we ended with a tie.”

Med City FC plays at the Dakota Fusion on Saturday, May 21.

