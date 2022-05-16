SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Med City FC settles for 1-1 tie

Med City FC allowed a penalty kick goal in the 86th minute and tied the Sioux Falls Thunder 1-1 on Saturday.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
May 16, 2022 09:00 AM
Med City FC settled for a 1-1 tie on Saturday as it took on the Sioux Falls Thunder at Rochester Regional Stadium.

The Mayhem held a 1-0 lead before the Thunder scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute.

Med City FC’s goal came in the 53rd minute, unassisted from Andres Garcia.

Med City FC, now 1-1-0 in the National Premier Soccer League, outplayed Sioux Falls for most of the game. It finished with a 22-8 edge in shots, including 13-5 in shots on goal. Iker Gonzalez was the Mayhem’s goalie.

“We had more than our fair chances to make the game swing in our favor,” Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “But we didn’t do that and unfortunately we ended with a tie.”

Med City FC plays at the Dakota Fusion on Saturday, May 21.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
