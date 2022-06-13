Med City FC stretches unbeaten mark to eight games

The Med City FC soccer team’s unbeaten start to the season is now at eight games.

The Mayhem got their latest win in comeback style Saturday, allowing a Joy SLP Athletic Club goal in the early stages of the game, then bouncing back with a pair of scores of their own to prevail 2-1 in the National Premier Soccer League game at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Rochester FC is now 7-0-1.

The Mayhem slowly worked their way back into the game late in the first half. It came after a Joy SLP turnover deep in its own end. Med City FC won the ball, then after a couple of quick touch passes, the ball went from Narcis Bou to Toby Millward 18 yards from the net, who then arrowed it into the goal.

The teams entered halftime tied 1-all. The Mayhem had a series of chances to score early in the second half that weren’t converted. Finally, in the 66th minute, Bou found Andres Garcia with a fine pass, and Garcia converted it for a score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Med City FC looked like it was about to score again less than 2 minutes later, but Joy SLP goalie Tucker Mann turned a pair of shots away, seconds apart.

Med City FC plays at Minneapolis City SC on Saturday, Jan. 18.

