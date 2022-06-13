SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City FC stretches unbeaten mark to eight games

Med City FC was a narrow winner again on Saturday, slipping past Joy SLP 2-1 in National Premier Soccer League action at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Med City FC Football Club logo
June 12, 2022 09:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Med City FC soccer team’s unbeaten start to the season is now at eight games.

The Mayhem got their latest win in comeback style Saturday, allowing a Joy SLP Athletic Club goal in the early stages of the game, then bouncing back with a pair of scores of their own to prevail 2-1 in the National Premier Soccer League game at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Rochester FC is now 7-0-1.

The Mayhem slowly worked their way back into the game late in the first half. It came after a Joy SLP turnover deep in its own end. Med City FC won the ball, then after a couple of quick touch passes, the ball went from Narcis Bou to Toby Millward 18 yards from the net, who then arrowed it into the goal.

The teams entered halftime tied 1-all. The Mayhem had a series of chances to score early in the second half that weren’t converted. Finally, in the 66th minute, Bou found Andres Garcia with a fine pass, and Garcia converted it for a score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Med City FC looked like it was about to score again less than 2 minutes later, but Joy SLP goalie Tucker Mann turned a pair of shots away, seconds apart.

Med City FC plays at Minneapolis City SC on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Related Topics: MED CITY FCROCHESTER
What to read next
AJ Campbell.jpg
Sports
Honkers get the offense going, roll past Mud Puppies 9-6
The Rochester Honkers improved to 5-6 in Northwoods League play with a 9-6 home win on Saturday night.
June 11, 2022 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Goetz pitches Royals past Cannon Falls
The Rochester Royals defeated Cannon Falls 6-0 in amateur baseball on Friday night.
June 10, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Mickelson pitches Royals past La Crescent
Rochester Royals improve to 10-2 with 9-2 victory over La Crescent Cardinals on Wednesday.
June 08, 2022 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Frankie Mickelson
Sports
Mickelson named assistant softball coach at Sioux Falls
Rochester's Frankie Mickelson, a Century grad, has been named assistant softball coach at the University of Sioux Falls. Mickelson was a standout player at the Division II school from 2017-21.
June 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck