Med City FC takes home Minnesota Super Cup championship

ST. PAUL — It was a stylish and historic end of the season for the Med City FC soccer team as it beat Minnesota United’s MLS Next team 4-0 in the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup on Saturday at Macalester College.

The Minnesota Super Cup is a new tournament created to bring together the top Minnesota soccer clubs competing in the Division 4 national pre-professional and semi-pro leagues into a single World Cup-style competition to determine the top team in Minnesota.

The six-team tournament began back in May, with two three-team Groups. It included teams from the USL League 2, the NPSL and the UPSL.

Minnesota United MLS Next is a development program for players who hope to advance to play soccer at a high level.

After a scoreless first half on Saturday, Med City FC went to work, putting to use some new tactics by Mayhem coach Neil Cassidy. Matt Roberts opened the scoring in the 46th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the Mayhem took that 1-0 lead, it settled into riding patient possessions as well as rode its usual stellar defense.

Lucas Hart made it 2-0 Mayhem when he scored in the 61st minute, curling in a free kick from the right side of the goal. Hart added another tally just 5 minutes later, taking advantage of some good combination play from Roberts and Henry Tolbert.

Hart, who was later be honored as “Man of the Match,” also had Med City FC's final goal, giving him a hat track.. It came after his penalty kick was blocked, with Hart then getting the rebound and blasting it into the net.

Med City General Manager Frank Spaeth was thrilled with the historic championship, in a match that concluded the Mayhem’s season.

“We are so pleased to win the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup and etch our names into the history of Minnesota soccer,” Spaeth said.

The Mayhem were also the National Premier Soccer League champions and advanced to the NPSL Regional tournament where they fell in the semifinals.

