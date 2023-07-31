Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Med City FC takes home Minnesota Super Cup championship

The Minnesota Super Cup, a tournament that featured the top amateur men's soccer teams in the state, was won on Saturday by Med City FC.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:55 PM

ST. PAUL — It was a stylish and historic end of the season for the Med City FC soccer team as it beat Minnesota United’s MLS Next team 4-0 in the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup on Saturday at Macalester College.

The Minnesota Super Cup is a new tournament created to bring together the top Minnesota soccer clubs competing in the Division 4 national pre-professional and semi-pro leagues into a single World Cup-style competition to determine the top team in Minnesota.

The six-team tournament began back in May, with two three-team Groups. It included teams from the USL League 2, the NPSL and the UPSL.

Find more news important to you

Minnesota United MLS Next is a development program for players who hope to advance to play soccer at a high level.

After a scoreless first half on Saturday, Med City FC went to work, putting to use some new tactics by Mayhem coach Neil Cassidy. Matt Roberts opened the scoring in the 46th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the Mayhem took that 1-0 lead, it settled into riding patient possessions as well as rode its usual stellar defense.

Lucas Hart made it 2-0 Mayhem when he scored in the 61st minute, curling in a free kick from the right side of the goal. Hart added another tally just 5 minutes later, taking advantage of some good combination play from Roberts and Henry Tolbert.

Hart, who was later be honored as “Man of the Match,” also had Med City FC's final goal, giving him a hat track.. It came after his penalty kick was blocked, with Hart then getting the rebound and blasting it into the net.

Med City General Manager Frank Spaeth was thrilled with the historic championship, in a match that concluded the Mayhem’s season.

“We are so pleased to win the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup and etch our names into the history of Minnesota soccer,” Spaeth said.

The Mayhem were also the National Premier Soccer League champions and advanced to the NPSL Regional tournament where they fell in the semifinals.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers' slide continues with loss to Minot
51m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Eight-run sixth inning propels Honkers over Minot
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose ninth inning lead then walked off in Bismarck
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_0034.JPG
Minnesota
13 questions with a 13-year-old tractor mechanic
1m ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
St. Michael celebrates.jpg
Prep
St. Michael rallies in Rochester to repeat as state Legion champion
5h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
OPED-CONGRESS-MARIJUANA-EDITORIAL-HC
Local
Olmsted County commissioners next to discuss cannabis business ban
15h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
mss_Red Wing_exterior.jpg
Health
Red Wing's Mayo Clinic Health System hospital tops state for social responsibility. How did Rochester do?
16h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden