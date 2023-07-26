Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Med City FC to face Minnesota United MLS Next in Minnesota Super Cup final

Rochester's Med City FC soccer team will have a chance to win the inaugural tournament to crown Minnesota's best pre-professional/semipro club.

IMG_0485.jpeg
Med City FC players react after beating Duluth FC in the NPSL North Division final on July 15, 2023, at Duluth. Med City FC will play again on Saturday, July 29, against Minnesota United MLS Next, in the title match of the Minnesota Super Cup, at 7 p.m. at Macalester College in St. Paul.
Contributed photo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:22 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Med City FC came painfully close to advancing to the National Premier Soccer League national playoffs.

A loss in penalty kicks, after 120 minutes of play, to Steel City FC (Pittsburgh) dashed those dreams.

But there is more, important soccer to be played for the Rochester-based Med City team. The Mayhem will travel to Macalester College in St. Paul on Saturday to play in the tournament final of the Minnesota Super Cup , against Minnesota United MLS Next.

Find more news important to you

The championship match is set for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff.

This summer, Minnesota's top pre-professional soccer clubs kicked off the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup. The World Cup-style tournament’s semifinals were full of drama. Minnesota United MLS Next were almost knocked out of the semifinal by Burnsville’s Vlora FC, only for Vlora forward Mark Boquin to send an extra-time shot wide of the net. The Loons won in penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other semifinal, a back-and-forth match between Med City FC and Minneapolis City ended in Med City’s favor only after a Minneapolis free kick rattled the crossbar in the 91st minute.

“You can tell by how hard each club has contested these games that the trophy really matters,” said tournament director Jon Martinson. “Every team wants that title. We’ve seen huge crowds and intense competition already. The final is going to be a massive event.”

Minnesota United MLS Next is a development program for players who hope to advance to play soccer at a high level.

Match information for the Super Cup final, as well as ticket information for Saturday's match, are available at www.mnsupercup.com .

The Minnesota Super Cup is a new tournament created to bring together the top Minnesota soccer clubs competing in the Division 4 national pre-professional and semi-pro leagues into a single World-Cup style competition to determine the top team in Minnesota.

The six-team tournament began back in May, with two three-team Groups. It includes teams from the USL League 2, the NPSL and the UPSL.

The tournament is expected to be expanded to eight teams in 2024.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
042321-GIRLS-GOLF-08930.jpg
Sports
Byron's Dockter in middle of pack at Minnesota Women's Amateur Championship
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers lose late lead in loss to Waterloo
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matteo Finocchi delivers a pitch.jpg
Sports
Royals pitcher gaining experience as member of Rochester Honkers coaching staff
2d ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_8639.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board gives superintendent Kent Pekel a favorable review for leadership during crises
3h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Joshua Paul Laber
Local
Former Rochester cop asks to withdraw from plea deal in sex crime case
4h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Chase Johnston
Local
Rochester's YouTube vigilante again charged for botched child predator sting
6h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
smekta.jpg
Members Only
Community
From the Med City to a divided city: Berlin
7h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber