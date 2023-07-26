Med City FC to face Minnesota United MLS Next in Minnesota Super Cup final

MINNEAPOLIS — Med City FC came painfully close to advancing to the National Premier Soccer League national playoffs.

A loss in penalty kicks, after 120 minutes of play, to Steel City FC (Pittsburgh) dashed those dreams.

But there is more, important soccer to be played for the Rochester-based Med City team. The Mayhem will travel to Macalester College in St. Paul on Saturday to play in the tournament final of the Minnesota Super Cup , against Minnesota United MLS Next.

The championship match is set for a 7 p.m. opening kickoff.

This summer, Minnesota's top pre-professional soccer clubs kicked off the inaugural Minnesota Super Cup. The World Cup-style tournament’s semifinals were full of drama. Minnesota United MLS Next were almost knocked out of the semifinal by Burnsville’s Vlora FC, only for Vlora forward Mark Boquin to send an extra-time shot wide of the net. The Loons won in penalties.

In the other semifinal, a back-and-forth match between Med City FC and Minneapolis City ended in Med City’s favor only after a Minneapolis free kick rattled the crossbar in the 91st minute.

“You can tell by how hard each club has contested these games that the trophy really matters,” said tournament director Jon Martinson. “Every team wants that title. We’ve seen huge crowds and intense competition already. The final is going to be a massive event.”

Minnesota United MLS Next is a development program for players who hope to advance to play soccer at a high level.

Match information for the Super Cup final, as well as ticket information for Saturday's match, are available at www.mnsupercup.com .

The Minnesota Super Cup is a new tournament created to bring together the top Minnesota soccer clubs competing in the Division 4 national pre-professional and semi-pro leagues into a single World-Cup style competition to determine the top team in Minnesota.

The six-team tournament began back in May, with two three-team Groups. It includes teams from the USL League 2, the NPSL and the UPSL.

The tournament is expected to be expanded to eight teams in 2024.