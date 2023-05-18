99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Med City FC wins first Minnesota Super Cup match

Med City FC scored just once against Vlora FC in the first round of the Minnesota Super Cup, but it was enough.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:06 PM

ROCHESTER — Med City FC is 1-0 in the Minnesota Super Cup.

The Mayhem saw to that Wednesday night at Rochester Regional Stadium, beating Vlora FC (St. Cloud) 1-0.

The Minnesota Super Cup includes what is regarded as the six traditionally best amateur men’s soccer teams in the state. Minnesota United FC, Duluth FC, Minneapolis City SC and St. Cloud Legends are the others.

Med City FC had possession of the ball most of the night against Flora FC, which plays in the United Premier Soccer League. Med City FC is a member of the National Premier Soccer League.

Still, as much as the Mayhem controlled the action, they didn’t have much to show for it. Their lone goal came from Scott Neil, who took a pass from midfielder Matt Roberts and slotted it past goalie Mitchell Wolfe.

Vlora FC had a couple of chances to score, incuding a long-range ball that was barely tipped over the goalie bar by Mayhem goalie Iker Gonzalez.

“It was definitely a Cup game,” Mayhem General Manager Frank Spaeth said. “These one-off matches with everything to play for are often tight, cagey affairs. Vlora had a good game plan and played well. In the end, we’ll take the three points, learn a few things about where we are as a team so far, and start to focus on our first home conference game against LC Aris FC on Saturday night.”

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
