SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City FC's season ends after historic few months

Med City FC lost in the semifinals of the NPSL Midwest Region playoffs, falling 2-0 to Cleveland SC.

Med City FC Football Club logo
By Staff reports
July 23, 2022 09:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An historic season came to an end Friday afternoon for Med City FC as it fell 2-0 in the National Premier Soccer League Midwest Regional semifinals to Cleveland SC.

The Mayhem, who finished with an 11-2-2 record, had advanced to the Midwest semifinals for the first time in their six-year history. Med City FC got there by also winning the North Division title for the first time.

Also Read
060221-MED-CITY-FC-SOCCER-0395.jpg
Sports
Med City FC rides togetherness to NPSL Midwest semifinals
Med City FC has reached the National Premier Soccer League Midwest Region semifinals, and done it behind a roster that quickly came together as one.
July 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC claims its first conference title
Med City FC needed a win Saturday to claim its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title. The Mayhem go it, 2-0.
July 17, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

Cleveland SC entered as the two-time defending Midwest Region champion and the champion of the Rust Belt Division.

Med City FC entered missing a number of usual starters, both due to injuries and other reasons. It had a tough time generating offense against Cleveland SC, which had a goal in each half. The first score was courtesy of Med City FC unintentionally kicking the ball into its own goal. It came in the 15th minute.

The second goal was recorded in the 60th minute on a set piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayhem tried a variety of lineups but none could get any real offense started.

Despite the loss, Med City FC General Manager and co-owner Frank Spaeth was feeling great about his team. He also couldn’t help but look ahead to 2023.

“It was an historic season for the club, but now the focus shifts to next season,” Spaeth said. “We’ll look to continue to improve on what we did in 2022,and we expect to have many of our important players from this year back for 2023.”

Related Topics: MED CITY FCSOCCERROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers downed by Express walk-off single
Rochester suffered its second consecutive tough defeat, falling to Eau Claire in the bottom of the ninth to drop to 7-6 in the second and 22-24 overall.
July 23, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mnaurora724jpg.jpg
Sports
Aurora falls 2-1 in OT in USL W League championship match
It was the first and only loss of the season for the Aurora.
July 23, 2022 10:28 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers stung in extras by Stingers
Rochester tied it in the ninth to send the two teams into extras for the second consecutive day. But a day after the Honkers walked the Stingers off in the ninth it was Willmar that turned the tables with a six-run 11th .
July 22, 2022 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PillBox Bat Company
Exclusive
Business
Winona bat company strikes a deal with Major League Baseball
A small bat company that started out as a hobby between friends has now reached their Major League dreams.
July 22, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson