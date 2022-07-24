Med City FC's season ends after historic few months

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An historic season came to an end Friday afternoon for Med City FC as it fell 2-0 in the National Premier Soccer League Midwest Regional semifinals to Cleveland SC.

The Mayhem, who finished with an 11-2-2 record, had advanced to the Midwest semifinals for the first time in their six-year history. Med City FC got there by also winning the North Division title for the first time.

Cleveland SC entered as the two-time defending Midwest Region champion and the champion of the Rust Belt Division.

Med City FC entered missing a number of usual starters, both due to injuries and other reasons. It had a tough time generating offense against Cleveland SC, which had a goal in each half. The first score was courtesy of Med City FC unintentionally kicking the ball into its own goal. It came in the 15th minute.

The second goal was recorded in the 60th minute on a set piece.

The Mayhem tried a variety of lineups but none could get any real offense started.

Despite the loss, Med City FC General Manager and co-owner Frank Spaeth was feeling great about his team. He also couldn’t help but look ahead to 2023.

“It was an historic season for the club, but now the focus shifts to next season,” Spaeth said. “We’ll look to continue to improve on what we did in 2022,and we expect to have many of our important players from this year back for 2023.”

