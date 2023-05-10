Med City Fighting Championships scheduled for Saturday are canceled

ROCHESTER — The Med City Fighting Championships that were scheduled to take place Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center with a pay-per-view audience has been canceled according to promoter Matt Vogt.

Vogt and fellow owner/promoter Jay Paulson had held a relatively successful show just a few months ago in January and were excited for show No. 2 — one that included pay-per-view opportunities and ticket sales that were trending towards a sell-out according to both Vogt and scheduled headliner Travis Wiuff.

Yet, there were a number of different factors that led to this decision.

"We had a few investors flake," Vogt said via text message. "The belt was tight the entire time."

Then factor in a few unexpected variables as well and all of a sudden Vogt and MCFC had a difficult decision to make.

"It was partially to do with fighters, but not in particular," Vogt said. "There were a lot more reasons beyond that too. It's hard to explain, but there were a lot of things working against us and also we had a ton of banks and investors flip on us and tell us they are going to do some things and they did not."

For the fighters, the decision was a tough one to hear.

"Fortunately, I've been doing this long enough so I've dealt with this type of thing in the past," said pro fighter and Kasson native Travis Wiuff, who was scheduled to headline the event. "It sucks for everyone involved. I'm sure Matt is just as upset and frustrated as the fighters. I'm fortunate now that I don't depend on fighting, financially, anymore like I did in the past."

Vogt did say tickets already purchased for the event should be refundable. He is working with the Civic Center to double check on that.

As for Wiuff, he had been flirting with the idea of retirement, but after the cancellation, he will continue to pursue the next opportunity.

"Moving forward, not really sure. I still feel really good and I'm in a good place mentally," he said. "There just aren't a lot of opportunities for me much anymore. I will continue to train just because I enjoy it and if something pops up, I will be ready."