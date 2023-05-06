Med City Marathon directors hoping for calm skies for next week's races

After a couple of years fighting a stubborn pandemic, the Med City Marathon was all set to return to normal last year.

Everything was in place, mainly no COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the guidance of new race directors Evin Haukos and Gina Marcucci, enthusiasm was “running” high.

And then — boom — it rained. Not one of those all-day affairs, but this was a frightening, big thunderstorm, one producing strong wind and lightning.

It only lasted around 10 minutes, but with a storm of that magnitude, running on open streets and trails with lightning present is not a good idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of the storm was terrible, too, as it occurred right smack in the middle of the race. Runners, who by then were spread out for miles, were told to leave the course, but that is easier said than done. How exactly do you communicate to all involved? Simply, you don’t; all you can do is try.

Some runners were close to finishing while others waited out the storm and some were picked up and driven back to the starting area, their race day ending early.

A total of just 88 runners officially finished the race.

It wasn’t mass confusion, but most had never experienced such an ordeal in the middle of a race.

“You can do everything possible to prepare for a race,”Haukos said, “but obviously you can’t control the weather.”

So we’ll try again in Rochester in a week, and for the first time in its 27-year history, the Med City Marathon will not be run on Memorial Day weekend.

One reason for the race directors chose to move the event to this Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 — is ironically enough, the weather.

“It’s been shown over the years,” Haukos said, “that there is more of a chance of turbulent weather during the last week in May. But who knows, it is totally unpredictable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s not the only reason we moved the date but it was definitely one of our concerns.”

There is another “first” as well. The marathon has always been run on a Sunday but this year it is scheduled for Saturday with all of the other festivities planned on Friday.

There were 88 runners (55 male, 33 female) who officially completed the 26.2-mile marathon a year ago. Among them was Michael Walentiny of LewIston, who won with a time of 2:39.46, 11 minutes faster than Bryce Shirley.

It was sweet revenge for Walentiny, who was edged out by Levi Severson by less than a second in 2021. That year Severson, from Edina, won with a time of 2:41.19, less than a second ahead of Walentiny, who was edged at the wire in 2:41.34.

It is the closest finish in race history.

Lori Russell of Rochester easily won the 2022 women’s race, by 18 minutes, in a time of 3:04.13.

For years the Med-City was run in and around Rochester, starting and finishing at Soldiers Field.

Then the start of the race was moved to Byron and runners found their way back to downtown Rochester, a finish line next to the Mayo Civic Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, the start was moved to near the Rochester Airport and once again the race finished at the Civic Center. Basically, the first six miles are fairly flat and then the course breaks into bike trails with a gradual downhill into Rochester.

There is only one “big” hill, at the 20-mile mark.

Wally and Peg Arnold started the marathon in 1996. It is a Boston Marathon qualifier and USATF certified.

The Med City Marathon is also the third-longest running marathon in Minnesota, behind only the Grandmas Marathon in Duluth and the Twin Cities Marathon.