Med City Marathon getting a 'refresh' with new co-race directors

It was — is — time for a change.

Blame it on COVID-19, but even before the pandemic hit, the Med City Marathon had reached a plateau.

Plateau, like in getting stale.

Not good.

“We were lacking in excitement,” said long-time race director Mark Bongers. “I’ve come to the conclusion that we needed to add something. What we were doing wasn’t bad, but we had the potential to do so much better.

“We were getting by, but that’s about all.”

Long story short, there are changes going on at the top of the Med City franchise.

Enter Evin Haukos and Gina Marcucci.

They have had their fingerprints all over the marathon weekend Saturday and Sunday, and chances are will be in full control next year at this time. Call them co-race directors.

“It is time (to retire),” said Bongers. “Nobody is getting any younger these days.”

Bongers is handling all the logistics of the race — making sure the course is set up properly — while Haukos and Marcutti are involved in everything else.

“We are trying to create a new atmosphere,” said Haukos, who has had plenty of race experience. “Our goal is to make this a race weekend where the whole community is involved.

“Things like this don’t happen overnight but I really believe we will get the job done.“

Haukos is listed as an assistant race director and volunteer coordinator for Graniteman Events in St. Cloud. He has coordinated several races in the St. Cloud area.

“If Fargo and Duluth can put on top-notch marathons, why can’t Rochester?,” said Haukos. “We have the potential to do so.”

Marcucci is listed as the Med City marketing and communications coordinator.

“Rebranding” is the term they are using.

“If you stick with just running races, you won’t get very far,” said Haukos. “I know the past few years have been tough on everybody, but you still have to move forward.

“It’s time for a fresh start, a fresh everything.”

Both Haukos and Marcucci have music and art backgrounds and they will incorporate those two areas into marathon weekend.

Music, art, running?

“Everybody can come and have a good time,” Haukos said, “and not just runners. We want community involvement.”

The Finishline Festival behind Mayo Civic Center will incorporate live music and free beer both after the 5K early Saturday night and also after the half marathon and marathon on. Sunday.

More than 2,000 runners will participate this weekend, including the marathon, Gillette Pepsi Rochester Half Marathon, marathon relay on Sunday and the Med City Kids Run presented by GLK Orthodontics and Altra Federal Credit Union 5K on Saturday.

The TerraLoco Health and Fitness Expo starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Mayo Civic Center.

Active PT is the major sponsor.

MED CITY MARATHON

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, May 28

11 a.m. — Ronald McDonald House Walk.

2-8 p.m. — TerraLoco Health and Fitness Expo. May Civic Center. Race registration, and packet pickup.

5:30 p.m. — GLK Orthodontics Kids Run.

6:30 p.m. — Altra Federal Credit Union 5 K.

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Finish Line Festival. Mayo Civic Center.

• • • • •

Sunday, May 29

5:20 a.m. — Race shuttles to start line from downtown Rochester.

5:30 a.m. — Orange Theory packet pickup, at start line.

7 a.m. — Med City full marathon, relay, 20-mile and Gillette Pepsi Half Marathon. At Rochester International Events Center.

9 a.m. — Kids Play Zone, at finish line area.

9 a.m. — Finish Line Festival.

10 a.m. — Live music by Loud Mouth Brass, at finish line area.

3 p.m. — Race festivities conclude.