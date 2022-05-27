SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City Marathon getting a 'refresh' with new co-race directors

Evin Haukos and Gina Marcucci have music and art backgrounds. The new co-directors of the Med City Marathon hope to use their backgrounds to enhance the race-weekend experience for runners and spectators.

052822.MCM.DIRECTORS.png
Gina Marcutti, left and Evin Haukos are the new co-race directors of the annual Med City Marathon, which will be held in Rochester this weekend.
Contributed photo
By Paul Christian
May 27, 2022 10:25 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It was — is — time for a change.

Blame it on COVID-19, but even before the pandemic hit, the Med City Marathon had reached a plateau.

Plateau, like in getting stale.

Not good.

“We were lacking in excitement,” said long-time race director Mark Bongers. “I’ve come to the conclusion that we needed to add something. What we were doing wasn’t bad, but we had the potential to do so much better.
“We were getting by, but that’s about all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Long story short, there are changes going on at the top of the Med City franchise.

Enter Evin Haukos and Gina Marcucci.

They have had their fingerprints all over the marathon weekend Saturday and Sunday, and chances are will be in full control next year at this time. Call them co-race directors.

“It is time (to retire),” said Bongers. “Nobody is getting any younger these days.”

Bongers is handling all the logistics of the race — making sure the course is set up properly — while Haukos and Marcutti are involved in everything else.

“We are trying to create a new atmosphere,” said Haukos, who has had plenty of race experience. “Our goal is to make this a race weekend where the whole community is involved.
“Things like this don’t happen overnight but I really believe we will get the job done.“

Haukos is listed as an assistant race director and volunteer coordinator for Graniteman Events in St. Cloud. He has coordinated several races in the St. Cloud area.

“If Fargo and Duluth can put on top-notch marathons, why can’t Rochester?,” said Haukos. “We have the potential to do so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcucci is listed as the Med City marketing and communications coordinator.

“Rebranding” is the term they are using.

“If you stick with just running races, you won’t get very far,” said Haukos. “I know the past few years have been tough on everybody, but you still have to move forward.
“It’s time for a fresh start, a fresh everything.”

Both Haukos and Marcucci have music and art backgrounds and they will incorporate those two areas into marathon weekend.

Music, art, running?

“Everybody can come and have a good time,” Haukos said, “and not just runners. We want community involvement.”

The Finishline Festival behind Mayo Civic Center will incorporate live music and free beer both after the 5K early Saturday night and also after the half marathon and marathon on. Sunday.

More than 2,000 runners will participate this weekend, including the marathon, Gillette Pepsi Rochester Half Marathon, marathon relay on Sunday and the Med City Kids Run presented by GLK Orthodontics and Altra Federal Credit Union 5K on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TerraLoco Health and Fitness Expo starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Mayo Civic Center.

Active PT is the major sponsor.

MED CITY MARATHON

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, May 28

11 a.m. — Ronald McDonald House Walk.

2-8 p.m. — TerraLoco Health and Fitness Expo. May Civic Center. Race registration, and packet pickup.

5:30 p.m. — GLK Orthodontics Kids Run.

6:30 p.m. — Altra Federal Credit Union 5 K.

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Finish Line Festival. Mayo Civic Center.

• • • • •

Sunday, May 29

5:20 a.m. — Race shuttles to start line from downtown Rochester.

5:30 a.m. — Orange Theory packet pickup, at start line.

7 a.m. — Med City full marathon, relay, 20-mile and Gillette Pepsi Half Marathon. At Rochester International Events Center.

9 a.m. — Kids Play Zone, at finish line area.

9 a.m. — Finish Line Festival.

10 a.m. — Live music by Loud Mouth Brass, at finish line area.

3 p.m. — Race festivities conclude.

Related Topics: MED CITY MARATHON
What to read next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals slip past Lake City for fourth straight victory
The Rochester Royals score two runs in the eighth inning to edge the Lake City Serpents 3-1 in amateur baseball on Friday.
May 27, 2022 11:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gardner soccer
Sports
Women's team Rochester United FC leaning local
Third-year women's soccer franchise Rochester United FC has a pack of local players this season who figure to be impact players.
May 27, 2022 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
091121.PERRI.01.jpg
Sports
Through battle with prostate cancer, Perri happy to be back for another Med City Marathon
Tom Perri has run in every Med City Marathon. He'll be back for this weekend's event in Rochester after running in his 600th marathon last weekend in Fargo, N.D.
May 27, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Paul Christian
03-091221-MED-CITY-MARATHON-6698.JPG
Sports
Close call in 2021 Med City Marathon was one for the record books
The closest finish in the 27-year history of the Med City Marathon occurred in 2021, thanks to an added 385 yards at the end of the course.
May 26, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Paul Christian