Med City Marathon setting a new course, shifting to new dates this spring

ROCHESTER — Since its inception in 1996, the Med City Marathon has always been held on Saturday and Sunday of the Memorial Day weekend.

No more.

The 2023 edition of the Med City is fast approaching, and it is now scheduled on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.

New weekend, new days of the week, and it was not a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“Actually, we talked about changing during last year’s race,” said race director Evin Haukos. “And we took a survey soon after and more than 80 percent of the runners were in favor of making the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So with that, it was a fairly easy decision; there are a bunch of positives.”

The Med City is the third-longest running marathon in Minnesota, behind only Grandmas Marathon in Duluth and the Twin Cities Marathon.

“This being Minnesota, families always embrace a holiday weekend,” continued Haukos, “and we are finding out that it was harder and harder to keep interest going in a race at that time of year.

“And not only locally but for those coming in from out-of-town. It was also harder to get all the volunteers that a race of this size needs.”

Did we also mention the weather? Over the years, the Med City has experienced all types of weather, from cold, frosty and rain to steaming hot. One year the race was even curtailed because of the heat.

“Obviously, you can’t control the weather,” said Haukos, “but it seems like throughout the years, the weather has been more cooperative in mid-May.”

That being said, the schedule of events will be similar to past years, albeit with different days of the week.

The Med City Expo — and packet pick-up — will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Mayo Civic Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other events on Friday include the Orthodontics Kids Run at 5:30 p.m. and the Pepsi 5K at 6:30 p.m.

“You’ll be surprised how popular holding a 5K on a Friday night has become,” said Haukos.

Marathon day

On Saturday, the marathon, relay, 20-mile run and half-marathon will be held, starting at 7 a.m. Those races once again will start near the Rochester International Airport and meander into Rochester.

Approximately, 2,100 runners and walkers competed in all events a year ago.

Haukos said he’s hopeful those numbers will increase.

Last year, Michael Walentiny of LewIston was the overall champion (2:39.46) while Lori Russell of Rochester won the women’s division with a time of 3:04.13.

A little history: The Med City Marathon was founded by Wally and Peg Arnold. Mark Bongers took over a few years ago and now Haukos and marketing coordinator Gina Marcucci are in charge.

An added note, Haukos said volunteers are needed, and if interested, please visit medcitymarathonmn.com for more details.