



Med City Marathon was a hit, but will it change dates in 2024?

This year, for the first time, the Med City Marathon was not held on Memorial Day weekend. Race directors are weighing the pros and cons of contuining to hold the popular race in mid-May.

Med City Marathon
Runners approach mile six as they head down Bamber Valley Road during the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Paul Christian / For the Post Bulletin
Today at 5:00 AM

The first Med City Marathon was held on May 26, 1996 and the event was then run on ensuing Memorial Day weekends ever since.

There was only one exception to that rule, when the race was cancelled during the COVID years.

The Memorial Day streak came to an end this year when the 27th running of the popular event was moved up a couple of weeks and held on the weekend of May 12-13.

Long story short, there was no holiday race this year.

“We had some reaction to the move,” said race director Even Haukos, “but overall I would say most of the runners liked the switch. As race directors, we certainly did. More and more we were finding that we had too many conflicts on Memorial Day, both runners and volunteers.”

That said, no date has been finalized for 2024; it's too early to make that decision, Haukos said.

“We’ll decide within the next few months,’’ he added. “We have a lot to digest, both pro and con.
“We’ll make the decision soon enough.”

This year also saw the marathon and subsequent races — 5K, Kids Marathon, relay, half marathon and 20-mile race — run on Friday and Saturday instead of a Saturday and Sunday.

Local
Photos: Med City Marathon on May 13, 2023
Runners took part in the Med City Marathon on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Rochester.
May 13, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Again, moving forward, no decision has been made to make those days permanent.
“There is a lot of positive with a Friday and Saturday,” Haukos said, “although getting volunteers committed to a Friday afternoon was not easy. But we have a little time before we have to make a firm decision about the future.”

Weather-wise, it could have been better for this year's races, especially on Friday when rain hit late in the afternoon, meaning those running the 5K and Kids Marathon got soaked. The evening outdoor concert featuring Heatbox was cancelled.

Saturday was much better — cloudy and cool with a prevailing wind from the east and south. And with runners starting near the Rochester International Airport, at the International Events Center, that was good news.

Sports
Iowa runner Ali makes impressive Med City Marathon debut
Waterloo, Iowa's Ali Ali had just enough gas in the tank to outlast defending champion Michael Walentiny in Saturday's Med City Marathon.
May 13, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Paul Christian

“You have to deal with the weather, nothing we could change, obviously,” said Haukos.

The race weekend — Kids Marathon, 5K, marathon, half marathon, 20-miler and various relays — attracted 2,246 runners, about a 15 percent increase of a year ago when Haukos and race co-director Gina Marcucci first came on board.

“We were happy with that number,” said Haukos, “but there is plenty of room to grow. This was our first year of taking complete ownership of the race and we are learning, too. You can’t do these things overnight.”

Sports
A Russell repeat: Rochester runner defends women's title at Med City Marathon
Lori Russell spent the winter logging miles on a treadmill, leaving her uncertain as to how ready she was for the Med City Marathon. She had nothing to worry about, repeating as women's champion.
May 14, 2023 01:06 AM
 · 
By  Paul Christian

This time, the post-race Saturday concert featuring Soul Train was held as scheduled.

The men’s race was won by a first-time marathoner from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Ali Ali, while Lori Russell of Rochester successfully defended her women’s title.

She plans to return next year to defend her title for the second time.

But when will that race be held? It's still too early to tell.




