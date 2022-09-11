SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Meers has another happy homecoming as Grizzlies earn season-opening sweep

Austin Meers was a standout for the Rochester Grizzlies when they won the NA3HL national championship near his hometown in suburban St. Louis last spring. Meers did it again this weekend, totaling five points in a pair of wins as the Grizzlies opened the season by sweeping St. Louis.

Semifinal #2: Rochester vs Helena
Austin Meers, shown here during the NA3HL Fraser Cup playoffs last spring in St. Peters, Mo., had another big weekend near his hometown of St. Charles, Mo., in suburban St. Louis. He totaled five points this weekend to help the Rochester Grizzlies sweep the St. Louis Jr. Blues.
File photo / Jeff Lawler, NA3HL
By Staff reports
September 10, 2022 09:04 PM
ST. LOUIS — Austin Meers is making a habit of taking the spotlight in his hometown.

The second-year Rochester Grizzlies forward scored two big goals in the North American 3 Hockey League national semifinals back in March, propelling his team to the Fraser Cup championship game, which they won a day later, just 10 minutes from his hometown of St. Charles, Mo.

While the stakes weren't quite as, Meers showed his scoring ability again this weekend in his home town.

The 6-foot, 170-pound forward scored twice and added an assist on Saturday as the Grizzlies beat the St. Louis Jr. Blues 7-2 to cap a sweep of their two-game season-opening series at Affton Ice Arena. Meers finished the weekend with three goals and five points in two games as Rochester started its season 2-0-0 for the third consecutive year.

The Grizzlies never trailed in this weekend's series, shutting out the Jr. Blues 7-0 on Friday night, then jumping to a quick 2-0 lead on Saturday afternoon on goals by Brady Strand and Zach Sweitzer — the first NA3HL goals for those players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northfield's Spencer Klotz added a goal with 1 second to go in the first period for a 3-1 Grizzlies lead after one period. Like Meers, Klotz flashed his playmaking ability all weekend, recording a goal and four assists total in the two games.

Erik Hernborn scored his team-leading third goal of the season 4:44 into the second period for a 4-1 Rochester lead, then Meers scored twice in less than seven minutes to extend the lead to 6-1. Tyler Ownby added a third-period goal to cap Rochester's scoring.

Kaleb Bents made his first start of the season for Rochester and stopped 31 shots in the win, as the Grizzlies outshot St. Louis 56-33.

The Grizzlies play their home openers Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wausau. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 7, St. Louis Jr. Blues 2

By Staff reports
