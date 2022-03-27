Meers is the hometown hero, helping Rochester Grizzlies reach the NA3HL national championship game

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The Rochester Grizzlies needed one break.

They needed one play to flip momentum, and to get their opponent to stop feeling bulletproof.

Leave it to the hometown guy to make that break.

Austin Meers — who grew up in St. Charles, Mo., approximately 10 miles from the site of this week’s North American 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup national tournament — found his opening and took advantage.

On the first shift of the second period, Meers drove hard to the net as linemate Adam Johnson carried the puck into the far side of the left circle. Johnson spotted Meers alone at the top of the crease and sent a pinpoint pass to his teammate, who pushed it past Helena Bighorns goalie Eric Buchholz.

The Johnson-Meers connection tied the score in a national semifinal game. More importantly it gave the Grizzlies life. They dominated the second period, and then the third, en route to a 4-1 victory against the Bighorns at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Meers — who added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes — was in that spot only because an injury to standout forward Kyle Bauer caused some line shuffling. His first goal was a huge one, though. It marked the first goal Buchholz and the Bighorns had allowed in the Fraser Cup, snapping a shutout span of 140 minutes, 24 seconds.

The victory lifts the Grizzlies into Sunday’s 3 p.m. Fraser Cup championship game, a game they fell in a year ago against the North Iowa Bulls.

Just as they did last season, the Grizzlies will face a familiar opponent in the Fraser Cup final. They’ll meet the St. Cloud-based Granite City Lumberjacks, who knocked off the Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.) 4-3 in Saturday’s other national semifinal. The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks met once this season, with Granite pulling off a narrow 3-2 win at the NA3HL Showcase on Dec. 22 in Blaine.

Most of the current Grizzlies didn’t play in that loss to North Iowa in last year’s title game. In fact, most of them weren’t even on the roster. Defensemen Logan Kroyman, Mason Thingvold and Jameson Folden, and forwards Cole Gibson and Justin Wright were the only current Grizzlies to play in that game.

Rochester will lean on those guys with experience as it aims for its 45th victory of the season on Sunday.

In Saturday’s victory, goalie Zach Wiese was strong again, especially early. He made eight of his 17 saves in the opening period and surrendered only a power-play goal to Helena’s Liam Bland, who put back a rebound as a Helena player was pushed into Wiese.

Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese kicks out a shot against Helena in Saturday night’s NA3HL Fraser Cup semifinal. Wiese made 17 saves in the Grizzlies’ 4-1 victory over the Bighorns at the RecPlex in St. Peters, Missouri. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

Wiese also left the Bighorns shaking their collective head in the third period, when he literally jumped to his left to rob Tyler Alldrege, who had an open net to shoot at from the low slot.

That was it for the Bighorns, though. Ben Oakland gave the Grizzlies the lead for good on a goal with 2:22 left in the second, then Layten Liffrig tapped in a nice pass from Luke Morrisette three minutes into the third to give Rochester a two-goal lead.

Then the hometown hero, Meers, capped it with an empty-netter from the red line.

The Scoring

FIRST PERIOD

• Helena 1, Rochester 0 (13:36): Just 12 seconds into a power play, Tylor Greene’s shot is stopped by Zach Wiese, but the rebound goes directly to Liam Bland, who puts it past a screened Wiese, who had a Bighorns player pushed into him.

SECOND PERIOD

• Rochester 1, Helena 1 (:24): Adam Johnson carries the puck into the far side of the left circle and sends a perfect centering pass to Austin Meers at the top of the crease. Meers — playing just 10 minutes from his hometown — puts it home to tie the score. It’s the first goal allowed by Helena at this Fraser Cup, snapping a streak of 140 minutes, 24 seconds.

Rochester Grizzlies forward Ben Oakland celebrates his second period goal against Helena in the NA3HL Fraser Cup semifinals Saturday night. Oakland’s goal proved to be the game-winner in the Grizzlies’ 4-1 victory over the Bighorns in St. Peters, Missouri. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

• Rochester 2, Helena 1 (17:38): Ben Oakland hammers a shot from the blue line that hits a Helena defenseman — former Grizzly Ian Vannelli — changes direction and flutters past Bighorns goalie Eric Buchholz.

THIRD PERIOD

• Rochester 3, Helena 1 (2:59): Luke Morrisette fights off a check as he enters the Helena zone along the left wall. He maintains control of the puck and spots Layten Liffrig alone, crashing to the net. Morrisette feeds his linemate for an easy tap-in and a two-goal lead.

• Rochester 4, Helena 1 (17:53): Just 6 seconds after Helena pulled Buchholz for an extra attacker, Johnson gained control of the puck and slid it to Meers, who fired it from mid-ice into an empty net for his second goal of the night.

Rochester’s Cole Gibson carries the puck through the neutral zone against Helena Saturday night. The Grizzlies defeated the Bighorns 4-1 to advance to the NA3HL Fraser Cup championship against Granite City Sunday afternoon. Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

Familiar faces

Two former Rochester Grizzlies were in the lineup for Helena on Saturday — defenseman Ian Vannelli and forward TJ Norris.

Vannelli had five points in 19 games this season for the Grizzlies before joining the Bighorns at the end of January. The Apple Valley native, who played in two games for Rochester last season, has played in 16 total games for Helena, recording a goal and three assists.

Norris had three goals and six points in 22 games for the Grizzlies this season before joining Helena at the start of the calendar year. The Moville, Iowa, native has nine goals and 14 points in 23 games with the Bighorns.

Notes…

Meers moved up to the top line to replace left wing Kyle Bauer, who was injured in Friday’s pool-play victory against Gillette. … Rochester’s defensive corps remained the same from its victory against Gillette. … Kolton Kane moved into Meers’ spot on the fourth line with Kyle Brown and Max Breon.

Box Score

GRIZZLIES 4, BIGHORNS 1

Rochester 0-2-2 — 4

Helena 1-0-0 — 1

First period — 1. HEL, Liam Bland 4 (Tylor Greene 3, Samuel Feamster 2) 13:36 (pp). Second period — 2. ROC, Austin Meers 1 (Adam Johnson 3) :24. 3. ROC, Ben Oakland 4 (unassisted) 17:38. Third period — 4. ROC, Layten Liffrig 1 (Luke Morrisette 1, Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth 1) 2:59. 5. ROC, Meers 2 (Johnson 4) 17:53 (en).

Shots on goal — ROC 10-14-7 — 31; HEL 9-4-5 — 18. Goalies — ROC, Zach Wiese (W, 2-1-0; 17 saves-18 shots); HEL, Eric Buchholz (L, 2-1-0; 27 saves-30 shots). Power-play opportunities — ROC, 0-for-3; HEL, 1-for-2. Penalties — ROC, 2-4 minutes; HEL, 3-6 minutes.