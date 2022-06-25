SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Meiners goes a perfect 5-for-5 in guiding Rochester Royals past Northfield

Tate Meiners had five hits, including a home run and a double as the Rochester Royals beat Northfield 7-1.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 24, 2022 10:35 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Royals won for the eighth straight time Friday, riding a spectacular hitting display by Tate Meiners in beating Northfield 7-1 in amateur baseball at Mayo Field.

Meiners finished a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, including belting a home run and a double as the Royals improved to 4-0 in Section 1B play.

Meiners was part of a 13-hit Royals attack. Bo McClintock and Drew Block each had two hits for Rochester. McClintock had a pair of doubles.

Alex Rudquist pitched the first three innings for the Royals, allowing three hits and striking out two. Matt Meyer went the final nine innings. Meyer collected the win as he permitted just three hits and one run while also striking out a spectacular 11.

Former Century, University of Minnesota and professional player Dan Lyons was in the lineup for the Royals. He played shortstop and went 1-for-4 at the plate.

The Royals (16-2) will play at Dundas at 2 p.m. Sunday in a Section 1B regular-season game.

Box score: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=42820

