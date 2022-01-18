Meister, King nominated for McDonald's All American Game

Rochester's Lilly Meister and Eli King of Caledonia are among the girls and boys and basketball players in the Midwest who have been nominated to play in the upcoming McDonald's All American Game.

McDonald’s USA announced more than 760 senior nominees for the 2022 All American Games, which will be held in Chicago in March. The final roster for the event, which features one boys and one girls game, will consist of just 24 males and 24 females from around the country.

Meister, a senior at John Marshall, was one of 68 girls nominated from the Midwest, and one of 15 from Minnesota. King is one of 72 boys nominated from the Midwest and just one of four from Minnesota.

Meister is a 6-foot-2 forward who has committed to play at Indiana University in the Big Ten Conference. The high-scoring Meister is averaging 21.2 points per game this season. She pulled down her 1,000th career rebound in early December.

Meister is ranked as the 55th top prospect in the country in girls basketball by Prep Girls Hoops. She has helped John Marshall get off to a 6-5 start this season, 5-3 in the Big Nine Conference.

King, an athletic 6-3 guard, has committed to Division I Iowa State of the Big 12 Conference. King was unable to play his junior season a year ago due to a knee injury. But he has returned in full force this season and is having a stellar season. He has helped Caledonia get off to a perfect 12-0 start and the Warriors are ranked second in the state in Class AA. Caledonia was the state runner-up last year despite losing King to an injury.

Eli King

King had 28 points in victories over both Byron and Wabasha-Kellog in the past week-plus. He is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and ranked as prospect No. 145 in the nation.

Meister has an older brother who is playing men's college basketball. Lincoln Meister is a 6-9 sophomore forward at Division II University of Minnesota Duluth.

Meister missed most of his freshman season due to injuries, but played in the final two games of the regular season. This year he has appeared in 15 of the Bulldogs' 16 games as a reserve.

He is averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. Meister has made an amazing 20 of 24 shots from the floor (83.3 percent).

Duluth is off to a perfect 16-0 start this season, including 9-0 in the NSIC. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 6 in the nation in Division II.

King also has siblings playing men's college basketball, but with different experiences this season.

Owen King is a 6-2 junior guard at Winona State, also a member of the NSIC. King has started all 14 games for the Warriors this season.

He is fifth on the team in scoring (7.6 per game), second in assists (2.7), fourth in rebounding (3.3) and second in steals (1.0). He is shooting 42% from the field.

Winona State lost to Duluth 86-71 this past Friday. The Warriors are 9-5, 5-4 in the NSIC.

Noah King is at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. King is a 6-2 guard who was a starter at Kirkwood last year as a freshman. But he has a stress fracture in his foot and is taking a medical redshirt this season.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .