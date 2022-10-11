We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Merger may make it tougher for Rochester Royals to defend state title

The Minnesota Baseball Association will merge the Class A and B divisions beginning next season which means there will be more competition in the quest for an amateur baseball state title.

Royals players celebrate.jpg
The Rochester Royals, including Matt Meyer (front right), celebrate after winning the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Dundas, Minn. The Royals may have more competition as they try to defend their state championship in 2023 as Class A will now merge with Class B in amateur baseball.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 11, 2022 05:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Minnesota Baseball Association announced a big change in the postseason beginning with the 2023 season which may make it tougher for the Rochester Royals to defend their state championship.

For numerous years there have been Class A, B and C amateur baseball teams around the state. Now Class A and B will merge into one class. A total of 31 teams from Class A will join Class B and the format will be in place for at least two seasons.

Also Read
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Oakland makes presence felt in return to Grizzlies
Ben Oakland has bounced around frequently during his junior hockey career. He’s always found his footing in Rochester. He’s back with the Grizzlies now and made a strong return Saturday, scoring twice in a win against Mason City.
October 08, 2022 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC football
Sports
RCTC lacks offensive punch, falls in final regular season home game
The RCTC defense forced four turnovers and had three sacks but it wasn't enough as the Yellowjackets suffered a loss to NDSCS to drop to 3-4.
October 08, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

The move could have an impact on the state tournament. The Rochester Royals won the Class B state championship during the 2022 season.

“It’s a historical thing,” MBA president Mark Forsman said. “We want to keep the integrity of what we have going. I just think it was time for (Class) A to get incorporated in our program. I think it will enhance it and make it a lot better.”

The teams in Class A have held their own state tournament for about 30 years. With the merger with Class B, the state tournament format could change, but is still under discussion. Scenarios discussed include a 24-team single-elimination tournament that would see three teams from each section advance to the state tournament. The No. 1 seeds would receive a first-round bye under the proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season the Royals played in Section 1B, which sent four teams to the state tournament.

“This is a big deal and a big change for the (Class) B tournament,” MBA director Gary Schleper said.

The merger between Class A and B has been in the works for the past two years.

——

Hayfield’s Carrie Rutledge set a personal milestone last Thursday as a member of the University of St. Thomas volleyball team. Rutledge, a graduate student, collected her 500th career dig during St. Thomas' 3-1 loss to the University of South Dakota.

The 5-foot-9 Rutledge finished with a team-high 22 digs during the match. She now has a team-high 185 digs this season and is averaging 3.56 per set. The defensive specialist had 310 digs during the 2021 season.

St. Thomas, which is now playing at the Division I level, is just 2-17 this season and 0-7 in the Summit League.

——

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes senior Emily Bowron has committed to play Division III women’s college basketball at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Bowron averaged 8.4 points, shot 33% on 3-pointers, and averaged 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals during her junior season. She is a 5-foot-5 guard.

She becomes the third Lourdes senior girls basketball player to commit to play college basketball. Guard/forward Vivica Bretton (Winona State) and 6-3 center Ella Hopkins (Gonzaga) are the others.

——

Mayo High School senior Kasey Carlson has announced his commitment to play Division III college baseball at St. Mary’s University in Winona.

Carlson is a right-handed pitcher. As a junior at Mayo, he posted a 2-1 record and had a stellar 1.22 ERA. He also had a strong American Legion summer season with the Rochester Redhawks.

Carlson’s classmate and teammate Ian Regal had previously announced his commitment to play Division I baseball at the University of Nebraska.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy N. Limbeck column sig

Related Topics: LOCAL NOTEBOOKROCHESTERBASEBALLHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALECOLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS BASKETBALLMAYO HIGH SCHOOL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
GRIZZLIES.LOGO.CIRCLE.png
Sports
High-scoring Grizzlies continue winning ways against Mason City
Spencer Klotz and Owen Van Tassel had four-point games Friday to lead the Rochester Grizzlies to a big road win against Mason City.
October 08, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
072621.Riese.Zmolek.Signs.jpg
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: Rochester's Zmolek setting out to 'climb the pro hockey ladder'
Riese Zmolek, a 2015 Century High School grad, is entering his second season as a professional hockey player in the Minnesota Wild minor-league system.
October 08, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
rafael sierra
Sports
Mayo surgeon carves out time for his soccer dream in Argentina
Rafael Sierra traveled to Argentina to play with his Colombian team during the World Medical Football Championship, which began Sept. 17.
October 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
100522.TSCHIDA.MUG.jpg
Sports
'We'd like to have 20 of him': Grizzlies' Tschida racking up hits, wearing down opponents
Ben Tschida had a strong desire to play his final season of junior hockey for a program that is a consistent winner. The Woodbury native requested a trade from Alexandria of the NA3HL to the Rochester Grizzlies. That trade was worked out, and it has worked out well for Tschida and his new team.
October 05, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman