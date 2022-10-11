Merger may make it tougher for Rochester Royals to defend state title

The Minnesota Baseball Association announced a big change in the postseason beginning with the 2023 season which may make it tougher for the Rochester Royals to defend their state championship.

For numerous years there have been Class A, B and C amateur baseball teams around the state. Now Class A and B will merge into one class. A total of 31 teams from Class A will join Class B and the format will be in place for at least two seasons.

The move could have an impact on the state tournament. The Rochester Royals won the Class B state championship during the 2022 season.

“It’s a historical thing,” MBA president Mark Forsman said. “We want to keep the integrity of what we have going. I just think it was time for (Class) A to get incorporated in our program. I think it will enhance it and make it a lot better.”

The teams in Class A have held their own state tournament for about 30 years. With the merger with Class B, the state tournament format could change, but is still under discussion. Scenarios discussed include a 24-team single-elimination tournament that would see three teams from each section advance to the state tournament. The No. 1 seeds would receive a first-round bye under the proposal.

This season the Royals played in Section 1B, which sent four teams to the state tournament.

“This is a big deal and a big change for the (Class) B tournament,” MBA director Gary Schleper said.

The merger between Class A and B has been in the works for the past two years.

Hayfield’s Carrie Rutledge set a personal milestone last Thursday as a member of the University of St. Thomas volleyball team. Rutledge, a graduate student, collected her 500th career dig during St. Thomas' 3-1 loss to the University of South Dakota.

The 5-foot-9 Rutledge finished with a team-high 22 digs during the match. She now has a team-high 185 digs this season and is averaging 3.56 per set. The defensive specialist had 310 digs during the 2021 season.

St. Thomas, which is now playing at the Division I level, is just 2-17 this season and 0-7 in the Summit League.

Lourdes senior Emily Bowron has committed to play Division III women’s college basketball at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Bowron averaged 8.4 points, shot 33% on 3-pointers, and averaged 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals during her junior season. She is a 5-foot-5 guard.

She becomes the third Lourdes senior girls basketball player to commit to play college basketball. Guard/forward Vivica Bretton (Winona State) and 6-3 center Ella Hopkins (Gonzaga) are the others.

Mayo High School senior Kasey Carlson has announced his commitment to play Division III college baseball at St. Mary’s University in Winona.

Carlson is a right-handed pitcher. As a junior at Mayo, he posted a 2-1 record and had a stellar 1.22 ERA. He also had a strong American Legion summer season with the Rochester Redhawks.

Carlson’s classmate and teammate Ian Regal had previously announced his commitment to play Division I baseball at the University of Nebraska.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .