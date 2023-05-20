99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Meyer pitches Royals past Greyhounds

Michael Michalak and Joe Sperry both collect three hits and two RBIs as Royals post 12-1 win in seven innings in amateur baseball.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:01 PM

ROCHESTER — Matt Meyer allowed just one hit in six innings on the mound as the Rochester Royals rolled past the Austin Greyhounds 12-1 in seven innings in amateur baseball on Friday at Mayo Field.

Meyer struck out 12 and walked two. The only hit he allowed was an RBI single by Nestor Jimenez in the third inning.

The Royals scored at least one run in all six innings they batted. Nick Pearson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Michael Michalak was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Joe Sperry was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Find more news important to you

Hayden Brown was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Rochester and Adam Marshall was 2-for-4 with a double. The Royals finished with 14 hits off of three Austin pitchers. Bo McClintock and Sam Warren both had a hit and one RBI.

The Royals, the defending Class B state champions, improve to 3-0 with the victory.

Royals/Greyhounds boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
