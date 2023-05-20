Meyer pitches Royals past Greyhounds

ROCHESTER — Matt Meyer allowed just one hit in six innings on the mound as the Rochester Royals rolled past the Austin Greyhounds 12-1 in seven innings in amateur baseball on Friday at Mayo Field.

Meyer struck out 12 and walked two. The only hit he allowed was an RBI single by Nestor Jimenez in the third inning.

The Royals scored at least one run in all six innings they batted. Nick Pearson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Michael Michalak was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Joe Sperry was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Hayden Brown was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Rochester and Adam Marshall was 2-for-4 with a double. The Royals finished with 14 hits off of three Austin pitchers. Bo McClintock and Sam Warren both had a hit and one RBI.

The Royals, the defending Class B state champions, improve to 3-0 with the victory.

