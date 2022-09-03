SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Meyer pitches Royals to state victory and within a win of championship game

Matt Meyer tossed a six-hit shutout as the Rochester Royals defeated Champlin Park 3-0 in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament winner's bracket semifinal on Friday night.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
September 03, 2022 12:51 AM
MIESVILLE — The Rochester Royals are one win away from playing for a Class B amateur baseball state championship.

Matt Meyer (9-2) pitched his third straight complete game of the state tournament as the Royals blanked the Champlin Park LoGators 3-0 in the winner’s bracket semifinal on Friday night. The left-hander tossed a six-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks. He has pitched two shutouts and allowed two earned runs in 27 innings during the state tournament.

“They hit the ball well, our defense just played great and made the plays when they needed to,” Meyer said.

The Royals (30-8) scored in the first inning when Michael Michalak singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Block.

Bo McClintock hit a home run for the third straight tournament game for Rochester. His solo shot in the sixth gave the Royals a 2-0 lead. Dan Lyons singled in the seventh and later scored on an error.

The Royals had just five hits, two by Michalak, and left nine runners on base.

Matt Meyer Mug.jpg
Matt Meyer

Champlin Park had several threats in the game. It put runners on first and second in the third before the Royals turned a double play. Jack Puder doubled with one out in the fourth before Meyer got two straight groundouts. Sam Riola tripled with two outs in the eighth, but Meyer then got a strikeout to end the threat.

“It was a good team win,” Meyer said.

Meyer, who threw 101 pitches, was stellar in the late stages and he retired 14 of the final 15 hitters he faced.

The Royals face the Miesville Mudhens in the winner’s bracket final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Miesville. Left-hander Matteo Finocchi (8-0, 1.82 ERA) will be on the mound for the Royals. The winner advances to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Miesville. The loser plays in the loser-out final at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the Champlin Park and Blaine winner.

“We’re excited, that’s what we wanted all season long,” Meyer said.

The Royals and Miesville both play in Section 1B. The Mudhens won the regular-season series 2-0, winning 6-5 in Miesville and 12-9 in Rochester.

Royals/Champlin Park boxscore

Class B state tournament bracket

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
