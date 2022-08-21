Meyer pitches Royals to victory in amateur baseball state opener

MIESVILLE — Matt Meyer pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Rochester Royals past Hamel 4-0 in the first round of the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.

Meyer pitched his gem despite the game being delayed by more than an hour due to rain. The left-hander, a former minor-league pitcher, struck out nine and did not issue a walk. The 37-year-old threw 130 pitches as he improved his record to 7-2 this season.

Bo McClintock sparked the Rochester offense. He went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. The right-handed hitter hit a two-run homer to give the Royals a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and he added an RBI double in the sixth.

Dan Lyons drove in the first run for the Royals with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Tate Meiners finished 2-for-4 and like McClintock, he scored a pair of runs. Drew Block and Nick Pearson also finished 2-for-4 as the Royals collected 10 hits.

The Royals (28-8) were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class B heading into the game while Hamel was No. 12.

Rochester plays in the second round, which is still an elimination round, at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Miesville. The Royals will face the Chanhassen and Coon Rapids winner, in a game played later in Saturday.

Royals/Hamel boxscore

Class B state tournament bracket