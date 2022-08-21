Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Meyer pitches Royals to victory in amateur baseball state opener

The Rochester Royals defeated Hamel 4-0 in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 20, 2022 10:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MIESVILLE — Matt Meyer pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Rochester Royals past Hamel 4-0 in the first round of the Class B amateur baseball state tournament on Saturday.

Meyer pitched his gem despite the game being delayed by more than an hour due to rain. The left-hander, a former minor-league pitcher, struck out nine and did not issue a walk. The 37-year-old threw 130 pitches as he improved his record to 7-2 this season.

Also Read
Michalak leads Royals.DUPjpg
Sports
Royals again face a tough draw at Class B amateur baseball state tournament
The Rochester Royals open the Class B state tournament against the Hamel Hawks on Saturday in Miesville. Defending state champion Chanhassen -- the team that eliminated the Royals a year ago -- looms in the second round.
August 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Royals win tune-up game prior to state tournament
The Rochester Royals defeated the Red Wing Aces 10-0 in amateur baseball on Tuesday.
August 16, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

Bo McClintock sparked the Rochester offense. He went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. The right-handed hitter hit a two-run homer to give the Royals a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and he added an RBI double in the sixth.

Dan Lyons drove in the first run for the Royals with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Tate Meiners finished 2-for-4 and like McClintock, he scored a pair of runs. Drew Block and Nick Pearson also finished 2-for-4 as the Royals collected 10 hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals (28-8) were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class B heading into the game while Hamel was No. 12.

Rochester plays in the second round, which is still an elimination round, at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Miesville. The Royals will face the Chanhassen and Coon Rapids winner, in a game played later in Saturday.

Royals/Hamel boxscore

Class B state tournament bracket

Related Topics: ROCHESTER ROYALSBASEBALLROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Neel Wimbledon.jpg
Sports
Neel, Aney can see a tennis future together after Cincinnati showing
Rochester natives Ingrid Neel and Jessie Aney joined forces as doubles partners in the high-profile Western and Southern Open, considered the second best professional tennis tournament in the United States. It went well.
August 20, 2022 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
051022.SORENSEN.MUG.jpg
Sports
Narveson: Rochester's Sorensen riding high atop USMTS points standings
Rochester native Dustin Sorensen continues to sit atop the United States Modified Touring Series points standings, though some veteran drivers are closing the gap on the leader.
August 20, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson
sunilee1-820.jpg
Minnesota
Olympic champion Suni Lee surprises students at St. Paul elementary school
Lee has also thrilled collegiate audiences with her performance on Auburn’s gymnastics team. She hasn’t yet decided whether she’ll aim for the Olympics in 2024.
August 19, 2022 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Shockman / MPR News
Semifinal #2: Rochester vs Helena
Sports
5 returners who can power the Rochester Grizzlies' repeat run to a Fraser Cup
The Rochester Grizzlies will hold their main tryout camp Friday through Sunday at the Rochester Recreation Center. The team will then take a week off before players report on Aug. 28 to begin preparing for the 2022-23 season, which begins Sept. 9 at St. Louis.
August 19, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman