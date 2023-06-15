Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Michalak and Sperry hit homers as Royals post 10-1 win over Red Wing

The Rochester Royals improve to 10-4 in amateur baseball with a 10-1 home victory over the Red Wing Aces on Wednesday.

By Staff reports
June 14, 2023 at 11:47 PM

ROCHESTER — Michael Michalak and Joe Sperry hit home runs as the Rochester Royals powered their way past the Red Wing Aces 10-1 in amateur baseball on Wednesday night at Mayo Field.

Michalak capped a five-run second inning with a two-run homer. Sam Warren had an RBI double in the inning and Sam Schneider added a run-scoring single.

Sperry finished 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBIs while Michalak went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Kyle Prindle went 2-for-4 while Bo McClintock was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Mason Leimbek, a 2023 Mayo grad, made his debut with the Royals and he finished 1-for-2. The Royals collected 11 hits.

Reese Trip plated the lone Red Wing run with a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning. Teddy Tauer went 3-for-5 and the Aces collected 12 hits, but they left 14 runners on base.

The Royals used four pitchers in the contest. Palmer Mickelson opend with two scoreless innings and Thane Meiners followed with three scoreless innings for the win. Lefty Erik Thorvilson had one scoreless inning and Alex Miller allowed one run over the final three innings and he earned a save.

The Royals (10-4) will host the Miesville Mudhens in a Section 1B regular-season game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals/Red Wing boxscore

